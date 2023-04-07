MLW held its annual War Chamber taping last night from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, which featured top stars in action like John Hennigan, Taya Valkyrie, Alexander Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and more.

SPOILERS for the tapings can be found below. These matches will eventually air on the REELZ network over the next several weeks.

-AKIRA defeated Lince Dorado and Lio Rush to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion.

-Samoan Swat Team defeated The FBI and The Mane Event to retain the MLW Tag Team Championship.

-Ken Broadway defeated TJ Crawford

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Calvin Tankman in the first round of the 2023 Opera Cup.

-Delmi Exo defeated Taya Valkyrie to become the new MLW Featherweight Champion.

-Sam Adonis defeated Willie Mack

-Billie Starkz defeated B3CCA

-Jacob Fatu defeated John Hennigan to become the new MLW National Openweight Champion.

-Mandy Leon defeated Clara Carreras

-Alex Kane defeated Shigehiro Irie

-Tracy Williams defeated Tony Deppen in the first round of the 2023 Opera Cup.

-Microman defeated Beastman

-The Calling (AKIRA, Delirious, Dr. Cornwallus & Rickey Shane Page) (w/ Raven) defeated Alex Hammerstone & The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in the War Chamber.

MLW will be holding its Battle Riot V tapings tomorrow. The updated card for that event can be found here.