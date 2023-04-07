Kurt Angle remembers a time when he almost competed for the MMA promotion, Bellator.

The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during a recent episode of his podcast, where he explained why he eventually turned down the opportunity that was presented to him in 2015.

I was feeling it out. I didn’t know if I wanted to fight or not. I mean, I was 46 at the time. I know Randy Couture fought when he was 51. I just knew that I wasn’t at my best. With all the injuries and the strength of my arms because of my neck, I couldn’t even do eight push-ups at this particular time.

Staying on the subject of his health, Angle states that he would not have physically been able to compete even if he wanted to.

I was not. I was not ready for any kind of MMA fights. So I knew I smartened up and said it’s never gonna happen. I just need to move on. So I did do the appearances for Bellator, but I didn’t decide to fight.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)