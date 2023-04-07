WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is getting into the podcast world.

The Million Dollar Man will be joining the AdFreeShows programming in a show entitled, “Everybody’s Got A Pod.” DiBiase will be joined by Marcus DeAngelo. Together, the duo will look back on DiBiase’s legendary career in professional wrestling.

“Everybody’s Got A Pod” promises to be PRICELESS! Coming this May, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and co-host, Marcus DeAngelo, look back at Ted’s journey and Hall of Fame career that took him all over the world, culminating during the “Golden Age” of pro wrestling.

