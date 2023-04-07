The post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

SmackDown will feature WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appearing to address the WWE Universe. There will also be appearances by new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, and new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 39

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in six-man action

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne

* New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue their big title win

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

