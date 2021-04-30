WWE has announced a six-person match for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will team with The Street Profits to face Bayley and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

This will be sort of a preview for the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16, where Bayley will challenge Belair for her title. The Street Profits vs. Roode and Ziggler was rumored for Backlash at one point, but it remains to be seen if The Profits will receive another title shot after losing their rematch on April 16.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defends against Big E

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Daniel Bryan. If Bryan loses, he is banned from SmackDown

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and The Street Profits vs. Bayley and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

