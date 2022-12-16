WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is headed to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for Elimination Chamber Weekend.

WWE has announced that Taker will host another “1 deadMAN SHOW” on Thursday, February 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal. The show starts at 7:30pm. This is two days before the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Tickets for Taker’s show go on sale this coming Tuesday, December 20 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with Taker, will also be available.

“UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature ‘The Phenom’ in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance,” WWE noted in today’s announcement.

The next Taker one-man show is scheduled for Friday, January 27 from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas, which is the night before the WWE Royal Rumble. Taker previously held these one-man shows in conjunction with Survivor Series, Clash at The Castle, Extreme Rules and SummerSlam. It’s been reported that Taker, WWE officials and local officials have been happy with the one-man shows as they have been selling out.

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 from Bell Centre in Montreal. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.