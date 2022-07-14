WWE WrestleMania 39 tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, August 12 at 1pm ET.

WWE will be selling single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania Hollywood beginning August 12. Fans who want to register for the Ticketmaster pre-sale can sign-up at wwe.com/wm39-presale.

In addition to the WrestleMania 39 single and two-day combo tickets, WrestleMania Priority Passes from On Location will also be available. Those packages will go on sale net Friday, July 22 at 12pm ET. Details on those VIP packages have not been announced as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

WrestleMania Hollywood will take place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.