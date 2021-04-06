WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers have been announced for several TV, radio, digital and podcast appearances during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Tuesday kicks off with WWE Hall of Famer Edge appearing on SportsNation on ESPN+ at 6am ET. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will appear on SportsNation on Wednesday morning at 6am ET, while WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will appear on the show at 6am ET on Thursday, and The Undertaker has the same show with the same timeslot on Friday.

The biggest appearances of the week are The Miz on Thursday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC at 11:35pm ET, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appearing on NBC’s Today at 9am ET on Friday.

In addition to the schedule revealed below, WWE noted that President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Triple H and Stephanie, Reigns, Seth Rollins, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and other stars will appear on various podcasts & digital serious throughout the week, including The Bill Simmons Podcast.

WWE has also announced that Superstars who leave WrestleMania Night One with gold will make media appearances on Sunday, while the Superstars who win gold on Night Two will make additional media appearances on Monday.

Stay tuned for more coverage throughout WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is WWE’s announcement on this week’s appearances:

WWE Superstars and Legends set for WrestleMania Week television appearances WWE Superstars and Legends will be taking over television screens all WrestleMania Week with a number of appearances. Before The Show of Shows streams live April 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else, hear from Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Edge, Bianca Belair, Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and more! Check out the upcoming schedule here: Tuesday – April 6 Edge – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST Damian Priest – “Hoy Dia” on Telemundo at 7 AM EST Damian Priest – “En Casa con Telemundo” on Telemundo at 2:40 PM EST Damian Priest – “Suelta La Sopa” on Telemundo at 3 PM EST Wednesday – April 7 Triple H & Stephanie McMahon – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST Titus O’Neil – “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network at 8:40 AM EST Bianca Belair – “Access Daily” on NBC at 1 PM EST Bobby Lashley – “Rich Eisen Show” on Peacock at 1:30 PM EST Shane McMahon – “Michael Kay Show” on YES Network at 3:30 PM EST Thursday – April 8 Hulk Hogan – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST Drew McIntyre – “NBC News Now” on NBC at 8:40 AM EST The Miz – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC at 11:35 PM EST Friday – April 9 Undertaker – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST Roman Reigns – “TODAY” on NBC at 9 AM EST The Miz – “Dan Patrick Show” on Peacock at 9 AM EST The Miz & Maryse – “Daily Pop” on E! at 11 AM EST Saturday – April 10 Drew McIntyre – “Premier League” on NBC Sports at 1 PM EST The Superstars that leave The Showcase of the Immortals hoisting the gold will make additional media appearances on Sunday and Monday. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and more will be featured on podcasts and digital series, including the “Bill Simmons Podcast,” throughout the week.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.