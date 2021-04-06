It looks like Carmella and Billie Kay will be booked for WrestleMania 37.

As we’ve noted, there’s been speculation on Carmella and Billie being added to the four-team Tag Team Turmoil #1 Contender’s Match on Night One of WrestleMania 37, due to a backstage segment on last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX show. WWE announced four teams for the match on tonight’s RAW, and revealed that the winners will go on to Night Two to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The teams announced on RAW were Lana and Naomi, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, Natalya and Tamina Snuka, plus Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

In an update, WWE jumped the gun earlier tonight as they tweeted a graphic that had Carmella and Billie featured with the other 4 teams. That tweet was quickly removed, but you can see a copy of the graphic below. The WWE website also listed Carmella and Billie as the fifth team, and the Spanish-language RAW announcers mentioned the team of Carmella and Billie in the match.

There’s no word yet on when the fifth team will be officially announced for Tag Team Turmoil, but it’s likely to come during Friday’s special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX, the final go-home show for WrestleMania 37.

Bayley still has no announced WrestleMania 37 match. Fans are now speculating that Bayley could end up taking Billie’s spot in some sort of angle, making the fifth team Carmella and Bayley. This speculation is fueled by Carmella’s recent comments on WWE’s The Bump, about wanting to team with Bayley or Billie.

WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card for the big event, along with a copy of the deleted Tag Team Turmoil match:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

America The Beautiful Performance: Bebe Rexha

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Carmella and Billie Kay (to be announced) vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One Tag Team Turmoil winners vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.

