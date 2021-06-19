WWE has asked for an extension in answering a patent infringement lawsuit filed against them last month in the State of Delaware, according to Heel By Nature.

The lawsuit was filed last month by SITO Mobile, Ltd against WWE for allegedly infringing on multiple patents.

They alleged the WWE Network infringed on SITO Mobile’s streaming media patents. A proposed order was filed on June 9th in order to give WWE time to investigate the allegations and they have July 29th to answer it.

“IT IS HEREBY STIPULATED by the parties, through their undersigned counsel, subject to the approval of the Court, that Defendant’s time to answer, move, or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this action shall be extended to July 29, 2021 The reason for this requested extension is to allow counsel for Defendant additional time to investigate the allegations set forth in Plaintiffs’ Complaint and consider an appropriate response. No party will be prejudiced by this brief extension.”

WWE is represented by Steven L. Caponi and Matthew B. Goeller of K&L Gates LLP.