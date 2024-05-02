WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles has virtually no chance to win this match given all of the build to Cody winning the title. Fortunately for these two men, no one is expecting that to happen. The only expectation is for the quality. These two should gel well into a good match. That’s the floor, undoubtedly, but just how high is the ceiling? I am hoping this match will help Styles beat the “washed” allegations, but I am not expecting it. Prediction: Cody Rhodes retains.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Jey Uso

This hasn’t had a particularly strong build (Spoiler: this is a recurring theme for this card). I don’t buy into Jey as a top babyface which is not ideal when trying to build Priest as a fresh, top heel. In a situation like this it makes sense to put Priest against established name, but due to both men being lower on the card, it makes the title feel lower on the card. Not ideal. I’ll go into it with an open mind, though. Prediction: Priest retains.

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

Similarly to Cody, it feels too early for Bayley to lose the title already. I would, however, be open to seeing the other two women get a surprise victory and freshen up the main event scene. I’d like Stratton specifically to have a good outing and eventually win the MITB or Queen of the ring. Hopefully this turns out to be a good match. Bayley has proven to have a good track record when given the chance. Prediction: Bayley retains.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

This super-team of Cargill and Belair is awesome. Two of the biggest and baddest in a division teaming up is always cool to see. I think we do see a title change here and its well deserved. Kairi and Asuka are great, but on Cargill and Belair the belts will feel infinitely more important. Prediction: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill win.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa

I really have been enjoying the chemistry between Orton and Owens. They had a great back-and-forth at WrestleMania and I think they should be a team going forward. Despite this, I don’t see this new version of the Bloodline losing already. They clearly have big plans for Tama Tonga and Backlash seems to be the start. Predictions: Bloodline wins.

Make sure to check out my other columns under “Cohen’s Commentary” and follow me on X @wewantablez!