WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania 40, which takes place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PW Insider is reporting that WWE is bringing in some big names for Mania 40 week. This includes former two-time women’s champion Michelle McCool, legendary manager Jimmy Hart, and WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons, JBL, and Kane.

As of this writing, only a few matches have been determined for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. Check out the lineup below.

NIGHT ONE:

Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns (If Cody and Seth win then all members of The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during Cody’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on Night 2.

If Reigns and Rock win, then the championship match on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules.

NIGHT TWO:

-Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

ANNOUNCED MATCHES WITHOUT A DETERMINED NIGHT:

Judgment Day vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD in a Six Pack Ladder Match for the WWE undisputed tag team titles

GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship