A big update on this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The annual event usually pits the best of AEW against the best of NJPW, but this year two more promotions will have talents representing them. That is because CMLL and STARDOM will be involved at Forbidden Door 2024 according to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer. Not only that, but STARDOM wrestlers are also expected to be on the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view next month.

The report also states that this is part of the reason why Tony Khan shared a photo last night with STARDOM President Taro Okada, and why Khan was so vocal on social media when Rossy Agoawa left STARDOM.

The 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view was headlined by Bryan Danielson battling Kazuchika Okada, as well as an epic encounter between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.