Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler have returned to WWE TV.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode saw Blake and Cutler return as muscle for King Baron Corbin. The former Forgotten Sons accompanied Corbin to the ring for his match against Murphy, who had The Mysterio Family (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Aalyah Mysterio) with him. Blake and Cutler are now sporting clean-shaven looks, and were wearing jackets over hoodies. It wasn’t clear who they were at first, but the announcers confirmed their identities half-way through the match.

Corbin ended up winning the match, which was a rematch from last week’s show, where The Mysterios interfered to help Murphy win. Tonight’s match saw Corbin direct Blake and Cutler to attack Rey and Dominik at ringside, which distracted Murphy. Murphy ended up chasing Blake and Cutler away, but ran back into the ring and was caught by End of Days for the pin to win.

Blake and Cutler have been off WWE TV since late May when The Forgotten Sons were pulled from the storylines due to Jaxson Ryker receiving heat from wrestlers and fans for Twitter comments in support of President Donald Trump. The group had arrived to the blue brand in April, and began a feud with then-SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. WWE had plans for The Forgotten Sons to win the straps, but that was nixed and they were replaced in the feud by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

There’s no word yet on if Ryker will be brought back to TV any time soon. Blake and Cutler distanced themselves from Ryker’s comments as soon as the fallout started. There was no mention of Ryker on commentary during tonight’s match.

It looks like Corbin now has a stable with Cutler and Blake. It’s interesting to note that Murphy teamed with Blake for a few years in WWE NXT, and held the NXT Tag Team Titles once.

Stay tuned for more on the returns of Blake and Cutler. Below are several shots from tonight’s match on SmackDown:

