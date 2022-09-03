WWE announced a sold out crowd at Principality Stadium for today’s WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event from Cardiff, Wales.

Samantha Irvin announced during the show that there were 62,296 fans in attendance for the big event. WWE usually boosts their announced attendance numbers, but there’s no word yet on the actual attendance.

It was reported by PWInsider that WWE sold a legitimate 54,000 tickets in advance of the show, as of Friday. WrestleTix noted this past week that WWE had a setup/capacity of 67,580 for Clash at The Castle, and that 62,594 tickets were distributed as of mid-week. It was then reported that just over 1,000 tickets were left as of Thursday due to set changes in the stadium, which would’ve changed the setup/capacity.

