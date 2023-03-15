The Great Muta is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Bump today to reveal that Muta will be inducted into the 2023 Class during WrestleMania 39 Weekend in Los Angeles. Flair will be inducting Muta.

Muta retired earlier this year in Japan. Shortly before retiring, he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura at a Po Wrestling NOAH event in early January. The Hall of Fame induction is reportedly a trade-off for that match.

“He’s a tremendous guy, a tremendous athlete, a great person, a great man,” Flair said of Muta. “I’ve wrestled him probably 500 times. And I can’t think of a better guy for the company to honor. And boy when you’re honored and enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, it really makes you a special, special person.”

Flair added that he loves Muta beyond pro wrestling, and that he has a special place in his heart for Muta because his late son Reid was working with Muta in Japan shortly before Reid’s passing.

WWE previously announced Rey Mysterio as the headliner for this year’s Hall of Fame Class, and he will be inducted by Konnan.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue.

🚨 It's official! The Great Muta will be inducted into the #WWEHOF this year! @RicFlairNatrBoy shares a special message about his longtime friend and rival.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/pg5zLPumnz — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2023

