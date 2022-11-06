As seen below, the WWE Producers have been revealed for today’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, courtesy of PWInsider. You can click here for our detailed Crown Jewel recap.

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss was produced by Petey Williams

* Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in the Steel Cage match was produced by Chris Park

* The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. was produced by Jamie Noble

* Braun Strowman vs. Omos was produced by Adam Pearce

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Butch and Ridge Holland was produced by Chris Park

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in the Last Woman Standing match was produced by Petey Williams

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul was produced by Shane Helms and Michael Hayes

