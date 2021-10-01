– The post-Extreme Rules WWE Draft Night 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package for the 2021 WWE Draft. We’re live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s draft picks and the main event – Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

– We go to the stage for the First Round WWE Draft picks as Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville come out. They welcome us to Night 1 of the WWE Draft and go int the first pick of the First Round – SmackDown selects WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The second pick is RAW picking WWE Champion Big E to stay on the red brand. The third pick is SmackDown picking RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The fourth pick is RAW picking Bianca Belair to come over from SmackDown.

– The music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns raises the title on the entrance-way as more pyro goes off. Reigns and Heyman march to the ring as we get a look back at Reigns’ Extreme Rules Match win over “The Demon” Finn Balor at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Reigns stands tall in the ring with the title as pyro hits and fans boo him. Reigns says as the back of his shirt says, We The Ones, because he’s #1. Reigns tells Baltimore to acknowledge him. Heyman says that wasn’t good enough. He brags about how The Demon is no longer undefeated because he ran into an exorcist named Roman Reigns. Heyman says like a shark that swims around the Island of Relevancy, this shark only swims forward and what this shark looks forward to is WWE Crown Jewel, which will not be held in Suplex City because, ladies and gentlemen, Heyman assures us that The Beast will come up against The Suplexorcist, Roman Reigns. Heyman says Reigns will remain our Universal Champion and he will smash Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. The music interrupts and out comes Lesnar to a big pop.

Lesnar comes out to a big pop as the pyro goes off. Reigns stares him down. Heyman holds the title and also looks on as fans cheer Lesnar, who stalks around the ringside area and is all smiles. Lesnar enters the ring and gets right in Reigns’ face. He smiles as Reigns stares straight ahead. Fans chant for Suplex City as Lesnar bounces around, still smiling and laughing. Reigns rocks Lesnar and they start brawling. Reigns drop Lesnar with a shot to the face, sending him to one knee, but Lesnar comes right back with two big German suplexes. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the ring but Lesnar takes them out and throws another big German.

Lesnar stands tall and challenges Reigns to come back in as Reigns stares at him from ringside, seething. Reigns comes back to the apron and Lesnar tells him to bring it. Reigns backs off the apron as fans boo. Lesnar scoops Jimmy Uso and drops him with a F5 as Reigns fumes on the ramp. Lesnar grabs Jey Uso and drops him with the F5 next. A furious Lesnar stares Reigns down as Reigns heads to the back with Heyman. Fans cheer Lesnar on.

– We see Kayla Braxton backstage preparing for an interview with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Lesnar vs. Reigns for WWE Crown Jewel.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who was drafted to SmackDown tonight. Braxton asks how Flair’s strategy will change going to a new brand. Flair wants Braxton to congratulate her and she does. Flair goes on about how of course FOX drafted the most decorated woman in sports entertainment history. Flair says long live the queen and shouts a “Wooo!” as she walks off.

Kevin Owens vs. Happy Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens. Cole shows us how Owens interrupted Happy Baron Corbin’s “Happy Talk” premiere last week, and was then double teamed by Corbin and a returning Riddick Moss. Owens seethes in the ring now and waits for his opponent. The music hits and out comes Corbin by himself. Corbin comes out and then waves out his new associate, Madcat Moss. We get a pre-recorded video of Corbin introducing Moss. Corbin talks about how Moss always keeps him happy by telling jokes. Moss tells a bad joke and we go back to the ring.

The bell hits and Owens unloads to start, beating Corbin down in the corner. Owens sends Corbin to the floor but puts the brakes on before leaping out. Owens goes on and looks to launch himself back in from the apron but Moss takes his leg out. Owens goes down on the apron and clutches his knee. We go back to commercial with Moss and Corbin laughing at Owens.

Back from the break and Corbin is dominating Owens in the ring. Owens blocks a big right and nails an enziguri. Corbin walks into a big boot in the corner. Owens with a big tornado DDT from the corner. Corbin kicks out at 2.

Corbin blocks the Stunner and rolls Owens for a 2 count. Corbin catches Owens with Deep Six for a close 2 count as Moss cheers him on. Corbin works Owens over as they get back to their feet. Owens chops back and they trade strikes now. Owens unloads into the corner. Corbin goes under the bottom rope and back in but Owens superkicks him, and then kicks him again to send him into the corner. Owens with a corner cannonball for a pop.

Corbin kicks out of the cannonball. Owens goes to the top but comes back down as Corbin rolls to the floor to safety. Owens grabs him but is distracted by Moss. Owens turns back around to End of Days on the floor. Moss is laughing as Corbin rolls Owens back in. Corbin grabs Owens for another End of Days in the middle of the ring, covering for the pin to win.

Winner: Happy Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall over Owens as Moss joins him. They’re laughing hysterically as Corbin’s music hits.

– We get a look back at Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules and how Sasha Banks returned to interfere and force the DQ. Still to come, Banks vs. Belair in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce for the second round Draft picks. Deville reminds us that half of the roster will be drafted tonight, and the other half on RAW. The first pick of the second round is SmackDown selecting Drew McIntyre to come from RAW. RAW selects RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle to stay on the brand. SmackDown picks The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to come from RAW. SmackDown selects WWE Hall of Famer Edge to come over from RAW.

– Kayla is backstage with new SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre. He talks about being proud of his RAW accomplishments, and how he’s thinking about the past and the future. Drew recalls of being The Chosen One on SmackDown before and says it didn’t work out, and he’s always felt like he had unfinished business here. Drew then mentions the future and points his sword, announcing that he wants the Universal Title.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge. He hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Edge is in the ring. We see recent happenings between Edge and Seth Rollins, including Rollins’ recent harsh words for Edge and his family. Edge thanks Baltimore and gets a big pop. He says he realized he’s the only Superstar who was around for the first says of SmackDown, so he’s always felt like SmackDown is his home, but going to RAW is OK because it’s a new challenge. That brings him to Rollins. Edge brings up how Rollins recently challenged him, knowing he’s not 100% or cleared yet. Rollins knows he would have an advantage in a match, but Rollins also knows what kind of man Edge is and knows he’d have to show up and answer the challenge. Edge says he’s on his way to 100%. Edge calls Rollins to the ring.

Rollins appears on the big screen. He talks about how Edge isn’t saying what he wanted to hear, about how Rollins is better and isn’t Edge-Lite, or how Edge is retiring. Rollins talks about how Edge is a liar, so he didn’t believe him when he said he was coming to SmackDown. Rollins shows us where he’s at – the front door of Edge’s house. Rollins knocks as Edge storms out of the ring. The door is unlocked and Rollins enters, calling out for Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Rollins helps himself to an apple and some orange juice from Edge’s refrigerator. Rollins sits at the dining room table and puts his feet up. Rollins spots some artwork by Edge’s kids and says it’s awful. Rollins dances around Edge’s house now, stopping at the kids bookbags hanging on a door. Rollins says that’s so cute, and Edge is a lucky man. Rollins walks past an office room and sees a photo of Edge, Beth and their kids sitting on a mantel. Rollins says Edge’s daughters are gorgeous, but thank God they look like Beth. Rollins takes another seat on one of Edge’s chairs and talks about how it’s luxurious. He then grabs a remote to turn on a fireplace. Rollins says this is the homiest home he’s ever been in his life, so cozy that he could stay here all night. All night. Rollins tosses the apple and laughs.

The camera cuts backstage to a frantic Edge on the phone with Beth. He tells her not to go home, go to her brother’s house. Edge says he’s calling “Daniel and David” to go to the home and deal with Rollins. Edge tells Beth he loves her, then hangs up. He paces around as McAfee suggests he call the police.

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

We go back to the ring and out comes Carmella. Liv Morgan is out next. Liv says she will give Carmella another match but tonight she will break Carmella’s face. This is a rematch from Liv’s win at WWE Extreme Rules. They continue talking trash as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Liv rocks Carmella to start, sending her out. Carmella takes the mic and calls Liv a bitch, saying that is the last chance she’ll have to break her beautiful face. Carmella calls for two ladies to come over, apparently her makeup crew. They put a sparkling mask on her to protect her face. Fans chant “you look stupid!” as Carmella returns to the ring and goes to work on Liv. Carmella drops Liv and stands over her, showing off and standing tall to boos. Carmella removes the mask and is all smiles. The match never began.

– We go back to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville on the stage for the third round Draft picks. SmackDown selects Happy Baron Corbin and Madcat Moss to stay on the brand. RAW selects WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to stay on the brand. SmackDown selects Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) to come from WWE NXT. RAW selects Keith “Bearcat” Lee to stay on the brand.

The New Day and The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Otis and Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Otis and Chad Gable are already out. Ziggler and Kofi go at it to start. They trade offense and Kofi hits a spinning elbow for a close 2 count. Woods tags in for a quick double team on Ziggler. More back and forth now. Gable and Ford go at it now. Ford has his ribs taped up. Ford and Gable trade holds as fans chant for the smoke. Gable dropkicks Ford and grounds him.

Ford fights off an ankle lock and finally nails a big back-drop. Ford knocks the other three off the apron and sends Gable to the floor but Otis is legal. Otis is on the floor when Ford leaps off the apron. Otis catches him and drops him face-first into the edge of the apron, then launches him into the barrier. We go to commercial with the two teams having words at ringside.

Back from the break and Gable is going at it with Ford again. Gable counters with a big bridging suplex for a 2 count. Gable knocks Kofi and Woods off the apron. Ziggler comes back in but Ford rocks him and nails a big enziguri to get an opening. Dawkins rallies on the apron as Ford and Ziggler crawl for tags. Dawkins and Roode tag in at the same time. Dawkins unloads on Roode and Otis, then dropkicks Ziggler. Dawkins runs wild on Roode and hits the big corkscrew flying elbow, then an Exploder suplex to Gable as he runs in.

Dawkins with the spinning neckbreaker to Roode for a 2 count as Otis breaks it up. Otis levels Woods. Dawkins sends Otis to the floor and Ford runs the ropes, leaping out onto Otis. Ziggler hits Dawkins but Kofi sends Ziggler out to the floor, tumbling with him. Roode drops Dawkins for a close 2 count. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT but Dawkins counters and rocks him. Dawkins stuns Roode and tags in Kofi. The New Day double teams Roode for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day and The Street Profits

– After the match, The New Day’s music hits as The Street Profits join them. Fans chant for Kofi and Woods, who have returned to the brand.

– Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are backstage warming up for their match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WWE Community video on the Boys & Girls Clubs of America with Xavier Woods talking about how BGCA helped him as a kid. Learn more at BGCA.org. Cole and McAfee talk about WWE supporting Bully Prevention Month.

– We go back to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce for the fourth round Draft picks, the final of Night 1. Deville isn’t happy with this pick but SmackDown picks Naomi to stay on the show. RAW selects Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to come over. SmackDown picks Jeff Hardy to come over. RAW selects Austin Theory from NXT.

– Kayla is backstage with Jeff Hardy now. Before he can speak, Bock Lesnar walks up. Jeff backs away and leaves. Lesnar says hi to Kayla and asks if we’re live. He takes the mic and she leaves. Lesnar has a public announcement to share. He thanks his good friend Paul Heyman and says he is now a free agent, all because of Heyman, and due to that, Brock Lesnar gets to do what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Lesnar drops the mic to end the segment.

– We see The Bloodline sitting backstage watching Brock Lesnar’s segment. Reigns asks Paul Heyman if he’s really good friends with Lesnar. Reigns then asks if he and Heyman are friends, and Heyman says yes. Reigns says if they are friends, then Heyman will look out for him and his family. Reigns asks why his cousins weren’t drafted to SmackDown tonight. Heyman says it could still happen on RAW, calling it a strategy. Heyman says he’s a wise man. Reigns laughs and then yells at Heyman. Heyman pleads. Reigns says OK then, let’s follow the strategy and stick to the plan. Reigns wants Heyman to go to RAW on Monday and make sure SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are drafted to SmackDown. Do you understand? Heyman says yes, then thanks Reigns. An emotional Heyman storms off. Reigns says he wants The Usos to go with Heyman to RAW, and make it very clear that they are to be drafted to SmackDown and if they’re not, leave Heyman for dead at RAW.

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Bianca Belair makes her way out for this WrestleMania 37 rematch while Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Sasha Banks is out next.

Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s WWE Draft picks. We go back to the ring and Banks faces off with Belair for the main event. Before they can go at it, the music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The announcers hype the big Triple Threat for Becky’s title at WWE Crown Jewel. Lynch joins the announcers for commentary.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Belair takes it to the corner but backs off as the referee counts. Banks takes control with a headlock. They run the ropes and Banks blocks a reversal, then takes Belair down with a head-scissors. Banks catches Belair in the corner with a monkey flip but Belair lands on her feet. Belair levels Banks with a shoulder. Belair stands tall over Banks as fans rally and she shows off.

Belair runs Banks from corner to corner, taunting her. Belair scoops Banks for a suplex and talks trash while squatting her. Banks counters but gets caught in mid-air as she leaps at Belair with a crossbody. Belair presses Banks high in the air and drops her on the mat. Belair shows off some more. Banks counters in the corner and sends Belair into the turnbuckles. More back and forth now. Banks lands on her feet from a KOD attempt. Belair comes right back and runs through Banks with a big shoulder, sending her to the floor to regroup. We go to commercial with Belair showing off in the ring while Banks is down in front of Becky and the announce table.

Back from the break and Belair hits Banks with a shoulder thrust in the corner. Belair takes Banks up for a superplex but Banks sends her down to the mat and hits a Meteora for a close 2 count. Banks unloads on Belair in the corner now. More back and forth now. Belair lifts Banks high and holds her, then slams her face-first into the mat. Belair with a 2 count.

Banks keeps control and stomps away in the corner now. Belair launches Banks across the ring. Banks runs into an elbow in the corner. Belair lifts Banks for a vertical suplex and holds her in the air before dropping her. Belair kips up and hits a handspring moonsault for another close 2 count. Banks finally counters and mounts some offense. Banks sends Belair into the corner and goes for a tornado DDT but Belair resists. Banks keeps going and drops Belair with the DDT for a 2 count.

Banks stomps while Belair is down. Banks goes to the top and hits a flying splash for another close 2 count. Banks shows some frustration now. Fans rally for Belair as she struggles to get up. Banks charges but Belair catches her in mid-move and slams her back, face-first into the mat. Banks kicks out at 2. Banks struggles to get up on the apron. Belair follows and dumps Banks back into the ring. Banks rocks her with a knee then slides under for a sunset powerbomb to the floor but Belair lands on her feet.

Belair and Banks have words at ringside now. Banks charges but Belair catches her and drives her into the barrier. Belair rolls Banks back in and stops to yell at Becky at ringside. Belair goes back in the ring but Becky casually holds her hair down, preventing her from moving and allowing Banks to take advantage. Banks rolls Belair up for the pin to win.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair immediately appears out of nowhere and flattens Banks and Belair. Flair stands tall as her music hits and some fans boo. Flair raises the RAW Women’s Title belt in the air and stares out as Lynch raises the SmackDown Women’s Title belt in the air. The post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air with Flair standing tall in the ring and Lynch standing tall at ringside.

