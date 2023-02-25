WWE recently filed six new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On December 23rd, 2022, the company applied for the terms “Royal Rumble,” Elimination Chamber,” “Fatal-Four Way,” “WWE NXT,” “Jailhouse Street Fight,” and “Money In The Bank.” The only unknown term in that group is “Jailhouse Street Fight,” which is most likely a new gimmick match.

A full detailed summary for all the trademarks can be found below.