WWE recently filed to trademark the names of two WCW pay-per-view events.

WWE filed for “Uncensored” and “SuperBrawl” on January 19, which was last Wednesday. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

WWE filed for a similar “SuperBrawl” trademark in November 2020, and Cody Rhodes filed for a similar “Superbrawl” trademark in November 2019. WWE also filed for a similar “Uncensored” trademark in December 2019.

The final WCW SuperBrawl pay-per-view, SuperBrawl Revenge, was held on February 18, 2001 in Nashville. It was headlined by then-WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner defeating Kevin Nash in a 2 of 3 Falls Loser Leaves WCW Match for the title. The final WCW Uncensored pay-per-view was held on March 19, 2000 in Miami, headlined by Hulk Hogan defeating Ric Flair in a Yappapi Indian Strap Match.

