Last night former GCW world champion Matt Cardona defeated Joey Janela in singles-action at “The Wrld on GCW” pay-per-view from a sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Prior to the bout beginning Cardona made his way to the ring and showed off his ring attire, which included a vest that spelled out “Fuck Mick Foley” on the back. The hardcore legend has since addressed the attire on his personal Youtube channel. Check out what he had to say below.

Says he’s always liked Cardona and thought he easily grabbed the brass ring in WWE:

“Hello everyone, it’s ‘The Hardcore Legend’ Mick Foley addressing the Matt Cardona situation. Matt took a shot at Mrs. Foley’s baby boy with his interesting choice of ring attire. While I appreciate the GCW fans flipping him off on my behalf, while I appreciate my friend, The Savage Gentlemen, whose wedding I officiated, that is real, wanting to do battle with him on my behalf. The truth is, from a personal standpoint, I was happy for him. Yeah, it made me laugh because I felt like Matt was done wrong in WWE. He reached for that brass ring, grabbed it, and was asked to return it. Ultimately, everyone who leaves a major company has a choice to make when they hit the independent scene.”

How Cardona has reinvented himself before telling him to fuck off in return:

“That choice is, ‘Do I just do the same things I did, the things that I was known for, or do I reinvent myself?’ I call that the Drew McIntyre route, the road less traveled. That is what Matt Cardona has done. He’s completely reinvented himself and in doing so has become one of the most enjoyable and valuable assets on the wrestling scene, and knowing that I’m playing just a small part in that reinvention, a tiny part, that makes me happy, and in conclusion, fuck Matt Cardona.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)