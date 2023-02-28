WWE filed for new trademarks on ring names for former and current wrestlers on February 23 with the USPTO.

The ring names filed for included the following: Ezekiel Jackson, Zack Ryder, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre. Here is the description:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Matt Cardona previously noted on Twitter that he tried to get the trademark rights to his old ring name after WWE let it expire, but they fought him on it since it’s their IP.