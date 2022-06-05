The match order for tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event has been revealed. The order seen below is current as of 5:45pm ET today, according to Fightful Select.

UPDATE: You can click here for the latest updates on Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and Rhodes’ injury.

It was noted that there are no other matches listed as being added internally. There is also no Kickoff pre-show match listed. The following match order is listed for tonight’s line-up:

1. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Becky Lynch and Asuka

2. Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

3. Bobby Lashley vs. MVP and Omos in a 1-on-2 Handicap match

4. The Judgment Day vs. Liv Morgan, Finn Balor and Edge

5. Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a No Holds Barred match

6. WWE United States Champion Theory defends against Mustafa Ali

7. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell In a Cell as the main event

Despite the reported torn pectoral muscle that Rhodes is suffering from, it looks like he will be cleared to compete in tonight’s main event, but that could change between now and showtime.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.