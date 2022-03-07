Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from PPL Center in Allentown, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:
Ridde defeated Austin Theory
Omos defeated Reggie
Miz TV with Dominick Mysterio
Veer defeated Dominick Mysterio
WWE Raw Tag Team Titles Match- Alpha Academy (c) retain over The Street Profits and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens
Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop
WWE United States Title Match- Finn Balor (c) retains over Damian Priest
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Becky Lynch (c) retains over Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat