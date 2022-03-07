Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Place Bell in Laval, QC, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:
Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs) defeated Jinder Mahal
Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler
Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss defeated The Viking Raiders
Big E defeated Ridge Holland
Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Sonya Deville
Natalya defeated Shotzi
WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Ricochet (c) retains over Sami Zayn
WWE Universal Title Match- Roman Reigns (c) retains over Drew McIntyre