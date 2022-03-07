Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Place Bell in Laval, QC, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs) defeated Jinder Mahal

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss defeated The Viking Raiders

Big E defeated Ridge Holland

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Sonya Deville

Natalya defeated Shotzi

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Ricochet (c) retains over Sami Zayn

WWE Universal Title Match- Roman Reigns (c) retains over Drew McIntyre