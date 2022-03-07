Tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view was headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page defending the AEW world title against the number one contender and his old Bullet Club comrade, Adam Cole.

The fantastic back and forth came right down to the wire, but the Hangman managed to best Cole and pick up the victory with his devastating Buckshot Lariat finisher. This marks Page’s fourth successful title defense since capturing the gold from Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021.

Precision marksmanship from @adamcolepro to counter the champion! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/Wb5D36vdKD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

BUCKSHOT LARIAT by the #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage! Will this be the end?! What a night it's been at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/PyjpqrYhLe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Highlights from the match can be found below.

