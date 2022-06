Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

The Street Profits defeated The Alpha Academy

Omos defeated Robert Roode

Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

Veer Mahaan defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Street Fight: AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

The Miz defeated Bobby Lashley via disqualification

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka