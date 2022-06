Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Madcap Moss defeated Angel

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Butch

Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated The Viking Raiders and New Day

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler (w/ Natalya)

Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal