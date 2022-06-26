Below are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com:

Pretty Deadly defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) defeated an enhancement talent

Ivy Nile defeated Tatum Paxley, Kiana James, and Electra Lopez

NXT NA Champion Carmelo Hayes ( w/ Trick Williams ) defeated Andre Chase

Grayson Waller defeated Ikemen Jiro

Toxic Attraction Promo. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Ivy Nile chased Toxic Attraction from the ring.

Solo Sikoa, Bron Breakker, and Apollo Crews defeated Joe Gacy and the DYADS