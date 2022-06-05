Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Champaign, IL at the State Farm Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.vom:

Veer Mahan def. Robert Roode

Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley

MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio def. The Miz and Theory.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Natalya

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) def. The New Day

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair ( c ) def. Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss