Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Champaign, IL at the State Farm Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.vom:
Veer Mahan def. Robert Roode
Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley
MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio def. The Miz and Theory.
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Natalya
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) def. The New Day
Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn
WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair ( c ) def. Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss