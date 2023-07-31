Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Coral Gables, Florida at the Watsco Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over AJ Styles.

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre.

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Johnny Gargano.

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest.

Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).

WWE Women’s Title Match – Asuka (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a Triple Threat.

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins retains over Finn Balor.