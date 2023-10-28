Below are the results from Friday’s WWE house show from Hamburg, Germany, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

NXT North American Title Match – Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio (c) via DQ, after the match Dominik & JD McDonagh attack Zayn, Jey Uso makes the save and a tag team match is made

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) (w/ NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio) retains over Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated Alpha Academy (Char Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine DuPri)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match –The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (c) (w/ WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) retain over The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Street Fight Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura