Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT, courtesy of Fightful:

Kevin Owens def. The Miz

Riddle def. Chad Gable

Omos def. Montez Ford

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville): Charlotte Flair (c) def. Naomi

Ricochet def. Austin Theory

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Bianca Belair

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns & The Usos