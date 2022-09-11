Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match-The Uso’s (c) retain over The New Day

Drew Gulak issues an open challenge. Karrion Kross accepts, Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Happy Corbin

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match- Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah (c) retain over Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler and Xia Li & Shotzi in a Triple Threat

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a Street Fight