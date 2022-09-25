Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Stockton Arena in Stockton, California, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
- Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin
- Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li
- Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
- Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Male Models (mån.sôör & ma.çé) (w/ Max Dupri)
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat
- The New Day & Braun Strowman defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Solo Sikoa