Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Stockton Arena in Stockton, California, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)