WWE held a house show event earlier today from the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria. Below are the full results to that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Sami Zayn defeated Ludwig Kaiser to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

-Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa defeated Randy Orton and LA Knight

-GUNTHER defeated Chad Gable

-Awesome Truth & Jey Uso defeated Judgment Day

-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi defeated Damage CTRL (Kabuki Warriors & Dakota Kai)

-Becky Lynch defeated Nia Jax to retain the WWE World Women’s Title

-Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Undisputed World Title