WWE Hall of Famer Booker T likes the idea of a Scott Hall Memorial Ladder Match at WrestleMania 38.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away earlier this month at the age of 63 due to complications from hip surgery. Booker discussed Hall during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, and talked about how some people are suggesting WWE honor The Bad Guy at WrestleMania this weekend.

People on social media have suggested WWE hold a Scott Hall Memorial Ladder Match at WrestleMania, and Booker likes the idea of such a match, but it says it would be a challenge for wrestlers to live up to.

“That does have a nice ring to it,” Booker said of the potential match. “The thing is man, that’s just big shoes to fill, though. That’s big shoes to fill, man. Every time those guys gotta go out there and lay it on the line. They’re going to have to literally lay it all on the line. I’m talking about leaving everything on the middle of that squared circle. To have to do that, me personally, I would not want to be in that position.”

Booker is set to induct his wife Queen Sharmell into the WWE Hall of Fame tomorrow night.

