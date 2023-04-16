WWE has released the latest edition of their weekly “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the best moments of the wrestling ring getting wrecked by superstars. The list includes the Nexus, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Undertaker, Kane, and many more. Check out the full list and video below.

10. The Nexus Tear Apart The Ring

9. The Ring Ropes Snap on Yokozuna

8. Kevin Nash Powerbombs Jeff Jarrett

7. The Giant Collapses The Ring

6. Kane Chokeslams Undertaker

5. Bam Bam Bigelow Backdrops Taz

4. Undertaker Chokeslams Edge

3. Triple H Backdrops Mick Foley

2. Brock Lesnar Raises The Ring With A Tractor

1. Braun Strowman Superplexes Big Show