– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins, and then returned to RAW last week to make it known he’s gunning for gold in WWE, and doing it in the name of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

– We’re live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Smith is joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The King is filling in for Corey Graves, who is on his honeymoon with Carmella.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must see episode of MizTV. Fans boo but Miz begins his grand introduction. He says tonight’s guest is an extraordinary Superstar, who has been the talk of the whole world since making his WWE return. Miz says this person beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but can he beat The Miz tonight? Miz knocks the Detroit crowd and says their opinions don’t count. Miz goes on and introduces his guest – Cody Rhodes.

The music hits and the pyro goes off as Rhodes makes his way out in a suit. He stops on the entrance-way and gets more pyro. Rhodes enters the ring, poses in the corners and even more pyro goes of on the stage. Miz is looking at his watch, wondering how long this entrance is going to go on for. They finally take their seats and Miz jokes that they broke the pyro budget. He asks if Rhodes is trying to show him up on his own show. He asks if Rhodes is just an ego-maniac now. Rhodes says don’t begrudge him, don’t get hot, because it’s been a while since he faced a crowd this hot. Rhodes stands back up and plays to the crowd for more cheers. Miz brings up Cody’s emotional explanation on last week’s RAW, about why he came back to WWE. Miz says that was admirable.

Fans chant “Dusty!” now. Miz says the reality is, if it weren’t for Cody’s family name, he wouldn’t just be the grandson of a plumber, he’d be just a plumber. Cody says being a plumber would be a good thing right now because Miz is full of… Cody stops himself but says everyone knows what he meant. Cody says Miz hasn’t changed… he’s still arrogant, obnoxious, a full-blown carny, and the fact that Miz embraces it so greatly… that makes him reliable. Good ‘ol Reliable Mike. Cody asks Miz if he looks the same, and asks what he’s been doing for the past six years. Cody goes on about wanting to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title belt. Miz says it’s a title, a belt holds up your pants. Miz says anyone who can beat Rollins at WrestleMania definitely deserves to be in title contention. Miz says that might take a while because a little bird told him Rollins wants a rematch, and this time he will have time to plan. Miz doesn’t like Cody’s chances in the rematch, or in tonight’s match. Miz goes on but fans interrupt with chants for Cody. Miz brags about destroying The Mysterios and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38 but everyone still wanted to talk about Cody after WrestleMania. Miz says we all know where Cody has been, but this is Miz’s show and Miz won’t be disrespected on his show. They stand up and face off now as Cody tells him to simmer down.

Cody respects Miz and all of his accomplishments. Cody says he senses this hostility is because Miz feels threatened by Cody. Cody says he has no issue with Rollins, Rollins gave him a great match, and he’s got the rematch if he wants it. Cody goes on about knowing there would be doubt and resentment when he returned to WWE, but he’s ready to face the best wrestlers… Miz corrects him, it’s Superstars. Cody goes on and says he’s looking forward to his first RAW match back tonight. Fans interrupt with a “Cody!” chant now. Cody says may the best man win in their match tonight. Miz tries to hit Rhodes with a sneak attack but Cody counters and tosses him through the ropes to the floor. Cody’s music starts up as he yells out at Miz. Miz and Cody stare each other down to end the segment.

– We see how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke on Friday’s SmackDown and sent SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to RAW to capture the red brand titles from RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Still to come, RK-Bro vs. American Alpha with title shot implications, plus Omos on The VIP Lounge with MVP, and at 9pm ET it will be Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer Mahaan

We go back to the ring and out comes Dominik Mysterio by himself. Dominik greets fans at ringside as he walks to the ring and we go to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Dominik waits in the ring. We see how Veer Mahaan destroyed Dominik and Rey Mysterio last week for his official re-debut. This match tonight was originally announced as Rey vs. Veer. The music hits and out comes Veer for his official in-ring re-debut. The bell rings and Dominik charges but Veer levels him.

Veer groans out as he works Dominik over. Veer leaps at Dominik and splashes him back down. Dominik blocks a clothesline with a kick. Dominik sends Veer to the floor to regroup. Dominik launches himself over the top rope but Veer catches him, stumbles back a few steps into the barrier, then launches him into the barrier. Veer waits for Dominik to get up, then decks him with a huge right forearm.

Veer brings Dominik back into the ring and decks Dominik with another big clothesline. Veer stands over Dominik, smashes down onto him, then applies the modified Camel Clutch for the quick submission win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

– After the bell, Veer grabs Dominik again and quickly applies the submission. He rag-dolls Dominik until four officials finally get him to let go. Veer applies the hold one more time and punishes Dominik as fans boo. Medics bring a stretcher down and load Dominik up as Veer marches to the back, stopping to look back at the ring while the boos continue. We go to commercial as EMTs put the neck brace on Dominik and stretcher him away.

– Back from the break and we see how Veer Mahaan destroyed Dominik Mysterio. The camera cuts backstage to Dominik’s stretcher being loaded up into the ambulance. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Veer now. Patrick asks Veer why he did what he did after the match was over. Veer says he strikes fear into the heart of any man, or maybe he said every man. Veer stares at the camera as we go back to the ambulance. The sirens start up and it drives away with Dominik in the back.

– We see what happened last week when AJ Styles interrupted Damian Priest and Edge, but ended up getting double teamed. We see footage from earlier today of Sarah Schreiber stopping AJ as he arrived to the arena. Schreiber asked AJ about his thoughts going into tonight’s match with Priest. AJ admitted he was afraid… afraid of what Edge and Priest will make him do to them. AJ says they talked about his family and that means a fight. AJ saw Priest walking nearby, so he ran over and attacked. Priest fought back and the two brawled as officials tried to keep them apart. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see some of the top WWE Instagram photos of the week.

AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and the music hits as AJ Styles makes his way out to a pop. We get another look at the backstage fight from earlier today. Out next comes Damian Priest by himself. We see a pre-recorded sidebar video where Priest says last week he pledged his loyalty to WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and tonight he proves his loyalty to be by Edge’s side. Priest says what he does to AJ will be Exhibit A, and AJ’s Judgment Day. The bell rings and AJ ducks a shot, then works Priest over. They trade shots into the corner.

Priest with a big uppercut and kicks now. AJ keeps fighting and clotheslines Priest over the top rope to the floor. AJ sends Priest into the ring post, then leaps off the apron and knocks him over the barrier for a pop. AJ grabs Priest and brings him out of the timekeeper’s area, then slams him face-first into the announce table.

Fans chant AJ’s name as he stands tall in the ring by himself, waiting on Priest to regroup at ringside. AJ launches himself over the top rope, decking Priest with a big flying right hand at ringside. We go back to commercial as fans pop for AJ.

