– Tonight’s post-Backlash and post-Draft edition of WWE RAW opens up with a promo for the tournament to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. We’re now live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop and pyro. We see how Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar in Saturday’s WWE Backlash main event as Rhodes hits the corners to pose.

Fans chant “Cody!” as he takes the mic. He gets a big pop when he mentions Jacksonville and then does the “Duuuval!” shout-out. Rhodes says he greatly appreciates the reception as many know this was home during the COVID-19 pandemic in another AEW reference. He says this was when they made a lot of great memories together, and we should make more tonight, but first let’s talk about Backlash, the biggest and most-watched of all-time.

Cody didn’t get to experience the beauty of the island because he had the task of facing The Beast, the most-decorated combat sports athlete ever. He discovered what Lesnar is made of because it was all over his fist, a reference to the blood. He also discovered Lesnar can be defeated. Cody says Lesnar took away his clarity and focus after WrestleMania 39, it became a game of survival, but now that Lesnar is in his rear-view, his focus is on the WWE World Heavyweight Title, which we see on display.

Cody exits the ring and walks to the stage to stand next to the title on display. He shows us the brackets and touts the talent in the tournament, and comments on how he will become champion. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. Cody says he gets the honor to say this… Jacksonville, let the tournament begin!

World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins as fans begin singing his theme. Rollins stops and has a brief staredown with Cody Rhodes at the WWE World Heavyweight Title on display. Rollins heads to the ring and the music stops but fans keep singing. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see stills of Rollins’ win over Omos at WWE Backlash. Rollins continues his entrance as the announcers send us to a video package of highlights from the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and winner Bad Bunny at Backlash. Cathy Kelly is backstage with Priest now. She asks if the loss to Bunny is weighing on him. Priest says Bunny did his thing but the name that will live forever is Damian Priest because it took an entire island to bring him down. Tonight Priest plans to put down his two opponents, by himself, then we’ll see if it’s Priest or Finn Balor that brings the WWE World Heavyweight Title to The Judgment Day. Priest does a sinister laugh, then heads off to the ring by himself as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Priest makes his way to the ring with a limp now. The music hits and out last comes Shinsuke Nakamura making his first appearance as a member of the RAW brand.

The bell rings and Priest smashes Nakamura in the corner, then drops Rollins. Priest unloads on Rollins in the corner, then runs to the opposite corner with a right hand and stomps to Nakamura. Priest with a Stage Dive splash to Rollins, but the leg is bothering him.

Priest then delivers more offense to Nakamura. Rollins tosses Priest to the floor for a big pop. Rollins and Nakamura stare each other down now. Fans sing for Rollins as they go at it. Rollins fights Nakamura off but Nakamura delivers a knee to the gut, then a kick to the back, and another kick. Nakamura with corner kicks and a sliding German suplex under the rope.

Priest tries to nail a big boot at ringside but Nakamura moves. Nakamura decks Priest and lays him over the edge of the apron, dropping a big knee to the head to keep him down. We go to commercial with a look at the WWE World Heavyweight Title on display.

Back from the break and Rollins works over Priest. Nakamura charges but Rollins sends him into the turnbuckles. Rollins goes to the top and hits a crossbody on both opponents. Rollins nails a suicide dive to Priest, then one on the other side of the ring to Nakamura, sending him onto the announce table.

Rollins returns to the ring and poses for a pop. Rollins goes for another suicide dive but Priest meets him with a big right hand. Priest with a Stage Dive in the corner. Priest goes on and misses a splash to Nakamura in the corner, then gets kicked in the back of the head. Nakamura drapes Priest over the top turnbuckle for the high knee. Nakamura with a flying kick from the corner to Priest for a 2 count.

Rollins stops Nakamura from trying to suplex Priest, and rolls him up for 2. Priest tangles with Rollins, then drops Nakamura. Rollins springboards in with a knee but Priest hits an elevated Flatliner for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Rollins and Priest kick each other and Rollins drops Priest with the follow-up kick. Nakamura then drops Rollins with a kick.

All three opponents trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Nakamura drops Priest by his knee, then Rollins superkicks Priest. Nakamura with a Sleeper to Rollins. They tangle and Rollins counters, then drops Nakamura with the discus lariat for a pop. Rollins goes to the top but Priest hits him from behind, crotching him on the top to boos. Priest smiles.

Priest with the Razor’s Edge attempt but his hurt leg goes out. Rollins nails a Stomp to Priest but Nakamura breaks up the pin just in time. Rollins and Nakamura have words. Nakamura tells him to bring it and Rollins yells back. They start brawling now. Nakamura ducks a move and hits the Exploder suplex. Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa as fans rally, but Priest intercepts Rollins and sends him to the floor.

Priest grabs Nakamura for South of Heaven but Nakamura beats him down and applies the knee bar. Rollins flies in off the top to break the hold with a huge Frogsplash. Priest rolls over clutching his leg, then Rollins lays Nakamura out with The Pedigree for the pin to win and advance to the semi-finals main event.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall and celebrates as the music hits and fans begin singing. We go to replays. Rollins is fired up to advance to face the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.

– We get a look at the current RAW roster coming out of the WWE Draft.

– Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are marching backstage, announcing that Imperium is here and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will arrive next week. They walk up on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and Sami says they are in the middle of something, so come back in 5 minutes. Kaiser says they are Imperium, did you not hear us? Sami says in 5 minutes they will still be Imperium. Owens says it’s hard to concentrate with Kaiser pointing his finger. Kaiser says surely they are not trying to disrespect Imperium because when The Ring General arrives, it will put Owens and Sami in a very unfortunate situation. Vinci says if they keep disrespecting, not only will they put themselves in real danger, but the titles also. Owens wonders if they are GUNTHER’s henchmen like The Usos are to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Sami says no because they will deal with this problem in one night, not months. Sami says if they have a problem, they will see each other in the ring tonight. Owens pokes at Kaiser for wearing turtlenecks and for how he says “General” as Imperium walks off.

Otis vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes Otis with Chad Gable and Maxxine Dupri. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mustafa Ali. The bell rings and they go at it. Otis quickly takes control and beats Ali around.

Otis keeps control but Ali escapes an attempt. Ali uses his speed until Otis turns him inside out with a big clothesline. Otis with a corner splash. Otis calls for The Caterpillar now. He goes back an forth between Maxxine, who tells him no, and Gable, who wants him to do the move.

Ali takes advantage of the distraction and decks Otis, then hits the 450 Splash for the pin to get the fairly quick win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali stands tall as the music hits.

– The Miz is backstage now. He rants about being a WWE history maker, a true celebrity and true star, the only workhorse of this tournament. He goes on about how he will win the tournament because he is The Miz, and he’s awesome. Miz heads out.

World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat: The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes

We go back to the ring for tonight’s final WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat as The Miz makes his way out. The winner will face Seth Rollins in tonight’s main event to advance to WWE Night of Champions. Miz hits the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see a shot of The Miz and Maryse at the Kentucky Derby this past weekend. We go back to the ring and Finn Balor is wrapping up his entrance. The music hits and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop and pyro as Samantha Irvin does the introduction.

The bell rings and they go at it. Balor is sent out as Cody rolls up Miz for 2. Miz is sent out now. Balor runs in and clotheslines Cody but Miz breaks the pin up.

Cody drops both opponents and works over Balor in the corner with lefts and rights, then side-Russian leg sweeps Miz. Cody slams Balor on top of Miz with a vertical suplex, then covers Miz for 2.

Miz and Balor are out on the floor now. Cody runs the ring and nails a suicide dive to take down both opponents at ringside. Cody stands tall to a pop and yells out to a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cody nails a double dropkick but his leg is hurting. They all get up and trade strikes. Cody with the drop-down right hand to Balor, then a running forearm to Miz. Cody with a powerslam to Balor, then one for Miz in the middle of the ring.

Cody with a big double Cody Cutter but he’s clutching his shoulder. Balor blocks a Cross Rhodes but Cody kicks him away. Cody with a Disaster Kick to Balor for a close 2 count while Miz is outside. Cody and Balor fight but Miz kicks them both and uses his DDT. Miz drops Balor with a DDT and covers Cody for 2. Miz stands tall and poses but fans chant “tiny balls!” at him.

Cody blocks a Skull Crushing Finale and Balor hits a Slingblade to Miz. Balor sends Miz out but Cody rolls him for 2. Balor with the big dagger for a 2 count. Balor with the corner dropkick to Cody for 2. Balor goes to the top but Cody dodges the Coup de Grace. Miz runs in and sends Balor into Cody to knock Cody to the floor.

Miz drops Balor with a Skull Crushing Finale but Cody breaks the pin up. Cody sends Miz to the floor. Balor blocks Cross Rhodes and cradles Cody for 2. Cody tries again and nails Cross Rhodes now. He goes for the pin but Miz runs in and tosses him out, then covers Balor for 2 as Cody runs back in.

Cody with a double Cross Rhodes to Miz, then he holds it for a third Cross Rhodes. Cody covers Miz but Brock Lesnar pulls him to the floor and lays him out at ringside with a big F5 as fans boo.

We see stitches on Lesnar’s face from Backlash. He looks down at Cody in front of the announce table now. Balor capitalizes and hits Miz with Coup de Grace for the pin to win and advance to tonight’s main event.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as his music briefly plays. Lesnar grabs Cody at ringside and puts him through the announce table with a big F5. The mic is having troubles but Lesnar stands over Cody and asks him what he wants to talk about. Lesnar looks into the camera and yells to look at his face, which is beat up from Backlash. The mic is better now as Lesnar gets down in Cody’s face, asking what he wants to talk about. Me! Me! You want to talk about me. Lesnar holds Cody’s head and says he lucked into this face, he lucked into the Backlash victory. Lesnar now wants to talk about a fight. He wants a fight. Lesnar proposes a fight at WWE Night of Champions. Lesnar says we will see who is the coward now. Lesnar gets up and walks away as officials come over to tend to Cody, who is laid out. Lesnar marches to the back as fans boo and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. We cut backstage and see a medic helping Cody into the trainer’s room now.

– Graves and Patrick stand at the announce table debris, and look at the brackets of the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring for a non-title match as SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley makes her way out with Dominik Mysterio. We see stills from Ripley’s win over Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash. Dana Brooke is out next. We see an interview from earlier today where Brooke says she asked for this opportunity, and welcomed it even more when she found out her opponent was Ripley. Brooke says she belongs here and tonight we will see her untapped potential.

The bell rings and Brooke dropkicks Ripley into the corner. Brooke stays on her but Ripley drops her with ease. Ripley stands over Brooke and works her over while talking trash and posing to mostly cheers.

Brooke takes the knee out and keeps fighting Ripley off. Brooke blocks a slam with a Bulldog. Brooke leaps off the middle rope but Ripley grabs her in mid-air with a Gutbuster as Dominik applauds from ringside.

Ripley nails a Riptide in the middle of the ring but she doesn’t go for the pin. Ripley then rag-dolls Brooke with the Prism Lock to get the submission win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall with the title as the music hits. Dominik joins her. The referee checks on Brooke but Ripley grabs her and delivers another Riptide, then another Prism Lock. The music interrupts and out comes Natalya. Ripley keeps the hold locked on Brooke while staring Natalya down on her way to the ring. Ripley and Natalya face off now. Dominik whispers something to Ripley, and they laugh, then exit the ring as the music starts up.

– We get a video package on WWE NXT Superstars brought to RAW in the WWE Draft – Indi Hartwell, JD McDonagh, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga), Odyssey Jones, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Zoey Stark.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Zoey Stark now. He brings up her NXT success and asks how she is dealing with the added expectations of being on RAW. Stark laughs and says that doesn’t apply because she’s amazing at what she does, she has nothing but extreme confidence in her abilities and these other women… Stark tells Saxton to follow hr. She stops and taunts Nikki Cross, calling her a weirdo like these other women. Stark suggests they have a match tonight. Cross apparently accepts and Stark says we will see what Cross has got. Cross stares straight ahead and smiles as Stark walks off.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Imperium

We go back to the ring and out come Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for another non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. We see a video package of highlights from last week’s WWE tour of Europe.

Kaiser and Sami lock up to start. Kaiser with a headlock. Sami turns it around with a takedown and headlock of his own. Vinci tags in and attacks from behind as Kaiser gets sent to the floor by Sami.

Vinci with a big uppercut. Sami fights back and drops Vinci, then goes to the middle rope but Kaiser shoves him off, right into a clothesline by Vinci. Sami kicks out at 2. Kaiser tags in and decks Sami while Vinci holds him. Kaiser works him over.

Kaiser has words with Owens, which distracts the referee, allowing Vinci to hit Sami with a cheap shot. Kaiser and Vinci with running dropkicks to Sami now while he’s stuck in their corner. Imperium poses to boos as we go back to commercial.

