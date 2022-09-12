– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring as Seth Rollins makes his way out. Mike Rome does the introduction while the announcers hype tonight’s show. Rollins struts into the ring and the crowd sings along with his theme.

The music stops and fans continue singing. Rollins gives a shout-out to Portland and welcomes everyone to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins introduces our host for the evening, the face of Monday Night RAW… a visionary, a revolutionary – Seth Freakin’ Rollins, and the crowd goes along with him and cheers. Now they sing his theme again. Rollins asks if the fans believe in karma, and it sounds like they do.

Rollins was a little skeptical about karma but 9 days ago at WWE Clash at The Castle, the universe was in harmony because he beat Matt Riddle, stomped his head into the mat, and had 60,000+ fans singing his song. The crowd in Portland starts singing again. Rollins says it has come to his attention that he’s living rent-free in the little pea-brain of Riddle as he’s asked for a rematch.

Rollins says he’s not too interested in a rematch. Fans boo. Rollins asks what’s next for him, and while he’s pondered that exact question for the last week… fans chant “rematch!” now. Rollins says he’s not interested in that, so zip it. Fans boo louder now. Rollins is interested in the fact that it’s been far too long since he held gold. The music interrupts and out comes Riddle to a pop.

Riddle rushes the ring and they start brawling. Riddle eventually tosses Rollins to the floor and he goes with him. Rollins counters with a shot into the announce table, then Rollins retreats through the crowd but Riddle chases him. Rollins fights Riddle off and drops him with a cheap shot. Rollins runs away again as fans boo. Riddle regroups at ringside but the music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. They slowly march to the ring as Riddle gets ready to fight in the ring.

Balor tells Riddle to chill, they are his friends and not here to fight. Priest agrees and says they are friends, Riddle and Rhea Ripley go way back. Priest is here to offer Riddle a spot. Priest goes on about how they’ve been alike with someone or something always holding Riddle back. Balor talks about what they’ve done with Dominik Mysterio and how he will take out WWE Hall of Famer Edge tonight. Balor says Riddle has problems so he should let them help him because they are problem solvers. Fans chant “Bro!” or “no!” as Balor and Priest try to talk Riddle into joining them. Rise with The Judgment Day or fall against us, says Priest. Riddle says we do go back but right now his focus is on Rollins, so the answer is no, bro.

Fans pop for Riddle’s decision. Balor knows the laws are more relaxed here in Portland so maybe Riddle’s brain is a little cloudy, so let Balor be clear – you either stand with us or stand in our way. Riddle drops Balor with a big knee out of nowhere, he then clotheslines Priest over the top rope to the floor. Riddle gets hyped up now as fans cheer him on. We go to commercial.

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and Matt Riddle is going at it with Finn Balor as Damian Priest looks on from ringside. Balor takes control early on but Riddle drops him. Riddle with a big suplex and a Broton in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Balor turns it back around and kicks Riddle’s leg out. Balor focuses on the leg now and the referee checks on Riddle as fans boo. Balor with more punishment on the knee and the leg in the corner now. Balor puts a boot to Riddle’s face to keep him down.

Balor grounds Riddle with a headlock now. Riddle fights up and out, then drops Balor. Riddle misses a Broton. Balor clubs Riddle in the back of the head with forearms. Riddle kicks out at 2. Balor keeps control and applies a Crossface now. Riddle powers up to his feet but Balor drops him with a neckbreaker. Riddle kicks out at 2. Balor with a running knee to the head, and more stomps while Riddle is down at the ropes.

Balor with punches against the ropes now. Riddle blocks and sends him to the floor. Riddle goes for a punt kick from the apron but Priest gets in the way. This leads to Balor dropping Riddle on the apron and working him over. Riddle fights back with kicks against the ropes on the edge of the apron. Riddle scoops Balor to his shoulders but Balor fights free. Balor drops Riddle on the edge of the apron with an elbow to the chest. Riddle screams out about his neck as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is fighting but Balor drops him. Riddle counters with a Fisherman’s suplex in the middle of the ring. They meet in the middle of the ring with chops and strikes. Riddle rocks Balor into the corner, then kips-up for a pop. Riddle with running rights into the corner, then a big overhead throw. Riddle sends Balor to the floor, then nails a punt kick from the apron. Riddle with a springboard moonsault from the apron to Balor and Priest on the floor.

Riddle brings Balor back in and Balor begs from his knees. Balor tackles Riddle with punches. Riddle blocks Slingblade and hits a big jumping knee to the chin. Riddle goes to the top as fans cheer him on but Priest hops on the apron, then hops back down. Balor rolls the distracted Riddle up. They tangle and Balor drives Riddle back down with the elbow to the chest.

Rey Mysterio suddenly leaps from the crowd onto Priest’s back from out of nowhere as fans pop. Rey beats Priest back into the crowd and to the backstage area. Balor is angry in the ring. Riddle with a Bro 2 Sleep, then a big bridging German suplex for a close 2 count. Riddle goes back to the top for a Floating Bro but Balor gets his knees up. Balor with a missile dropkick into the corner. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Riddle moves.

Riddle takes Balor to the apron and hits Randy Orton’s second rope draping DDT for a big pop. Riddle plays to the crowd and drops down like Orton to pound on the mat. He goes for the RKO but Rollins leaps up on the apron, but goes down. Rollins briefly tangles with Riddle but gets knocked back, allowing Balor to attack from behind and hit the 1916. Balor then nails Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. Rollins rushes back into the ring and hits a big Stomp on Riddle from out of nowhere. Rollins stands over Riddle as some fans sing his theme. We go to replays. Rollins makes his exit.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Damage CTRL – Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Bayley talks about how SKY and Kai should be WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions already. Kai interrupts and says it doesn’t matter what happened in the past because tonight they will make things right, they are in control. SKY says this is their division. Schreiber asks Bayley to elaborate on pinning RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Clash at The Castle. Bayley says they are done with this interview.

– Back from the break and we get a promo from Dominik Mysterio, who is sitting somewhere dark in the back. Dominik says he’s only been known as the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio, but that all changed at Clash at The Castle and for the first time ever, he felt alive. Dominik says he’s his own person now and he’s done taking the disrespect and just bottling it up inside. He says Edge got exactly what he deserved. We see a replay of what happened at Clash at The Castle. Dominik says he will finish what he started tonight. Dominik addresses his dad now an says he knows he’s disappointed, but it’s too bad because this is his life, not Rey’s. Dominik says instead of being upset with him, Rey should look in the mirror and ask himself why he never bothered to just get to know Dominik, why instead of trying to teach him he didn’t just ask Dominik what he wanted for his career. Dominik says for such a tiny, tiny man, Rey casts a large shadow, but Dominik is done living under it. We see Rhea Ripley lean over and whisper in Dominik’s ear. Dominik says he’s not Rey’s baby boy anymore, he’s a man. Dominik stares ahead, then gets up and walks off. We see Ripley staring at him from the shadows. She smiles and stares at the camera to end the segment.

– We get a video package for Johnny Gargano’s return. We also see the earlier Twitter video from Austin Theory, where he introduced Chad Gable as Gargano’s return opponent for tonight.

– Still to come, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line. Back to commercial.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

Back from the break and out first comes Damage CTRL – Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with Bayley. We see what led to this rematch of the tournament finals for the vacant titles, which saw Kai get pinned when she wasn’t the legal competitor on the August 29 RAW. Out next are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and Raquel goes at it with Kai. They talk some trash early on and Raquel lifts Kai for a long vertical suplex, then drops her as Aliyah tags in and tackles her for a quick pin attempt. Aliyah with a corner splash. Raquel tags back in with a bigger corner splash but Kai kicks out at 2.

Raquel works on Kai’s arm now, lifting her up and leveling her with a shoulder. Kai kicks out at 2. Kai counters another move but Raquel blocks the roll-up, then drops an elbow. Kai avoids a pin attempt and retreats. SKY tries to run-in but she gets sent out. Raquel presses Aliyah high in the air, then launches her out of the ring, onto SKY and Kai. Fans cheer the champions on as Bayley watches from ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Raquel has control of SKY. Aliyah tags in and comes off the top with a shot to the arm. SKY and Aliyah trade shots now. Aliyah with a Thesz Press and right hands for a pop. SKY has a suplex blocked. Aliyah with a big hip toss. SKY rocks Aliyah, then Kai trips her from the floor after tagging in. SKY with double knees to the back against the ropes. Kai covers for 2 as Bayley cheers her on.

Kai drops Aliyah in the corner and then hits a running big boot to the face for a 2 count. Kai takes Aliyah to the corner and in comes SKY with stomps. SKY with running knees in the corner. Kai tags back in and focuses on Aliyah’s hurt shoulder, grounding her now. Raquel tries to rally for her partner. SKY tags back in and keeps Aliyah down with a knee to the back. Bayley yells at her stablemates to stick to the plan. SKY stops Aliyah from tagging but Aliyah tries again. SKY drops her face-first into the mat. Kai tags back in for a double suplex on Aliyah but she turns it into a double neckbreaker for a big pop.

Raquel finally tags in and launches SKY into Kai. Raquel runs over Kai with a shoulder,then a clothesline. Raquel with a big fall-away slam to Kai. Raquel with the big corkscrew Vader Bomb from the corner. Raquel scoops Kai and tags in Aliyah now, then levels Kai with a big boot. Raquel drops Aliyah onto Kai for a 2 count as SKY makes the save. SKY blocks Raquel and rocks her with an uppercut. SKY goes for a big hurricanrana but Raquel turns it into a powerbomb attempt, causing them both to tumble over the top rope to the floor. Aliyah rolls Kai up from behind for a close 2 count and she can’t believe the kick out.

Aliyah with a jawbreaker to stun Kai. Aliyah with a big springboard Facebuster but Bayley puts Kai’s foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Aliyah yells at Bayley now. Raquel stalks Bayley at ringside and Aliyah dropkicks her through the ropes. SKY goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor on Raquel. Kai with a modified Destroyer/Codebreaker to the distracted Aliyah for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Damage CTRL

– After the match, Bayley rushes in to celebrate with SKY and Kai as they take the titles. The music hits as we go to replays. Damage CTRL now poses on the entrance-way as the pyro goes off. We see Raquel consoling an emotional Aliyah.

– We go backstage to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Dominik is just staring straight ahead while warming up, but Rey is talking. Rey says he had no idea Dominik was going through all that and holding it inside. Rey says it’s all his fault, if he could go back and change everything he would. Rey says he’s sorry, and Dominik doesn’t have to go through with his match against Edge, they can still fix all of this. Rey begs Dominik to please give him, give us, a chance so they can make things straight and be a family once again. Dominik is still not paying attention to his dad. Rey asks if Dominik is going to look at him? Rey is begging Dominik – please don’t fight Edge, he’s like a brother to Rey and an uncle to Dominik. Rey knows Dominik is angry but when Edge is backed into a corner, he’s not going to hold back. Rey says if Dominik fights Edge tonight, things will never go back to how they were, Edge is that dangerous. Rhea Ripley appears and laughs. She says Edge isn’t the only dangerous one. Like Ripley said last week, Dominik is no longer Rey’s little boy. She says Papi knows best and Papi knows he’s all man now.

Chad Gable vs. Johnny Gargano

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Johnny Gargano to a pop. The bell rings and they lock up. Gable with a headlock takedown. They trade more quick offense on the mat as a “Johnny Wrestling!” chant starts up. They go to lock up again but Gargano goes for the leg. They tangle on the mat now, trading counters and holds. They get back to their feet and stare each other down.

Gable takes Gargano down and mounts him from behind using the arm, taunting him and the crowd. Gargano fights up and out, turning it around and takes Gable down into a headlock. Gargano with a hurricanrana and a dropkick. Gargano takes Gable back down into a submission but back-slides him for 2. Gable levels Gargano with a big right hand, then shows off for the crowd. Gable takes it to the corner and nails a big chop to drop Gargano.

Gable thanks the crowd. Otis looks on as Gargano and Gable trade several counters. Gargano rocks Gable with a kick and sends him to the floor for a breather. Gargano dropkicks Gable off the apron as he tries to re-enter. Gargano goes to the apron and leaps off, taking Gable back down on the floor despite Otis standing there.

Back from the break and Gable continues to dominate, focusing on Gargano’s hurt knee. Gable with a back suplex for a quick pin attempt. Gable drops more knees on the Gargano leg as Otis looks on from ringside and fans begin rallying for Gargano. Gable misses a move as Gargano dodges it. Gargano mounts offense with strikes, a clothesline and a big enziguri now while limping. Gable sends Gargano to the apron but Gargano hits the big slingshot Spear through the ropes for a close 2 count.

More back and forth from the corner now. Gable rolls Gargano into the ankle lock. Gargano uses the ropes to try and break free but Gable powers him onto his back, then launches him into a big Cliffhanger DDT. Gargano still kicks out. Gable goes to the top for a moonsault but has to land on his feet as Gargano moves. They trade blocks and strikes. Gable with a big Ocean Cyclone suplex with a bridge but somehow Gargano kicks out just in time. Gable goes to the top for the diving headbutt but Gargano moves, then pulls Gable into the GargaNo Escape. Gable comes out of it and manages to get the ankle lock applied again in the middle of the ring. Gargano sends Gable into the corner.

More back and forth and counters. They trade roll-ups with close calls. Gargano kicks Gable in the head but then runs into a big forearm. Gargano comes right back with a discus lariat, and now they’re both down as fans applaud. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They slowly get up as fans cheer. Gargano back-drops Gable over the top, into the arms of Otis. Gargano nails a big suicide dive to send Otis onto the table.

Gargano brings Gable back in, superkicks Otis from the apron, kicks Gable in the head from the apron and over the top rope, then launches himself over the top with One Final Beat. Gargano covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, the music hits as Gargano stands tall. Otis suddenly rushes the ring but Gargano ducks, then superkicks him twice. Otis charges again but Gargano grabs the ropes and retreats to the floor. Gargano stands tall on the ramp, backing up it as Alpha Academy regroups in the ring and looks on. Austin Theory suddenly attacks from behind on the ramp, dropping Gargano with a Money In the Bank briefcase shot to the back. Theory takes a selfie and now a “you suck!” chant breaks out. Theory goes to ringside to show his selfie to Alpha Academy as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Austin Theory is in the ring with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory says he’s sorry to disappoint everyone in attacking Johnny Gargano. He goes on and says someone had to show Gargano how it works around here, because to him, Gargano is an overrated, bottom-feeding fish at the bottom of the food chain.

Fans boo and give Theory the “What?!” treatment and he warns them not to. He goes on about ruining Gargano’s big moment, and yells at the crowd over the “What?!” chants again. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens to a pop. Fans chant “KO!” now. Owens goes to speak but Theory tells him to shut up. They have some words and Theory says he is the future. Owens is tired of idiots like Theory. Theory is sick of dealing with people like Owens, Tyson Fury, and Gargano, and he’s going to take over the industry. Theory brags some more but Owens says he’s heard all of this before, for months now Theory thinks he’s the future. That’s great to think, and he was once the hand-picked future, and that might’ve been the truth but that no longer is the case. Owens says that’s not how it works anymore, and fans pop. Owens says he and guys like Gargano didn’t look like Theory… Theory interrupts and agrees, and says these people also will never look like him. Theory knows why Owens and Gargano are jealous. Theory says he’s done more in the past 5 months than Gargano and Owens have done combined in the past 5 years. Fans boo. Owens says statements like that just show how much of a delusional jackass Theory is. Owens enters the ring now and goes on about how Theory’s opportunities were handed to him. Owens recalls how he also once had a title handed to him, but that is the end of their similarities and he’s proud of that.

Owens asks how many chiseled young Superstars came to WWE with potential but fizzled out and went nowhere – hundreds. He then asks how many guys like he and Gargano have come around WWE and made it to the level they’re at – you can count them on one hand. He says guys like Theory are a dime-a-dozen, while guys like he and Gargano are one-in-a-million. Owens says he and Gargano are the heart and soul of the business, they’re needed in WWE, while people like Theory are the appendix of the business – completely disposable. Owens knows he’s upsetting Theory. He hopes Theory is everything he claims to be, the future of WWE, but he’s been watching and listening to Theory, and he doesn’t think Theory has what it takes.

Owens goes on and yells at Theory to prove him wrong. Owens continues ranting and yelling at Theory, telling him how he proves him wrong and really becomes the face of WWE. Owens gets so fired up he shoves Theory. Fans chant for Owens now. Theory stares him down and just flexes his muscle. Theory says Owens will never be like him, Kevin. Owens sighs and shakes his head, and says taking sense into Theory didn’t work but maybe this will… he smacks Theory in the face. Theory tries to attack but Owens ducks. They brawl to the mat with Owens mounting him. They brawl up to their feet and into the corner now.

Referees hit the ring and try to break the fight up but they keep slugging it out. Producers also rush down and pull Theory out of the ring. They’re not done fighting now as Owens attacks at ringside. Owens brings it back in the ring. Owens ducks a briefcase shot. Theory blocks the Stunner and retreats to the floor as fans boo. Theory’s nose is busted open and he’s bleeding as he yells out from the ramp. Owens brags about breaking his nose and says this is just the beginning, bitch.

– We see RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. She says if there’s anything she’s learned over the past few weeks, it’s to stay ready because there’s always a target on her back. Belair issues an Open Challenge to anyone in the back who wants to face her. The music interrupts and out comes Sonya Deville. Deville says she didn’t forget what Belair did to her, it doesn’t work like that. She goes on about Belair costing her the job as a WWE official, and says if it weren’t for other people getting involved in their business, then she would be champion right now. Belair interrupts and tells Deville to shut up. Belair says this is an Open Challenge, not an open mic. Belair calls on the referee so we can get the match started. Deville enters the ring as Belair’s music starts back up. We go to commercial.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Sonya Deville vs. Bianca Belair

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome as Sonya Deville faces off with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

The bell rings and Belair jumps over a leg sweep. Belair slams Deville but she comes back up and they tangle. Belair catches Deville in a Gutbuster for a 2 count. Deville drops Belair and hits a sloppy dropkick for a 2 count. Deville unloads in the corner with kicks now.

Deville chokes Belair in the corner now as the referee warns her. Deville man-handles Belair some more and it’s just sloppy. Deville runs into an elbow, then gets knocked back again. Belair fights in from the apron with clotheslines, then a dropkick. Belair blocks a shot and nails a vertical suplex. Belair with the handspring moonsault for a 2 count. Deville goes to the floor for a breather but Belair kicks her back.

Belair with a moonsault from the apron but she lands on her feet as Deville moves out of the way. Deville comes right back with a big clothesline at ringside. We go to commercial with Deville standing over Belair on the floor.

Back from the break and Deville is dominating Belair. Deville chokes Belair on the middle rope again as the referee warns her. Deville slams Belair and grounds her with a headlock while talking trash. Fans rally for Belair and she drops Deville but gets sent back to the floor. Belair looks to follow-up but Deville knocks her back to the floor. Deville wastes some time and takes Belair to the announce table, man-handles her some and brings it back in for a 2 count. Deville grounds Belair with another headlock. Belair finally gets an opening but misses the handspring moonsault again. Deville drops an elbow for another close 2 count. Deville shows some frustration now. Deville with kicks while Belair is on her knees now. Belair ducks a roundhouse kick, then catches Deville with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Belair kicks out at 2 and sends Deville face-first into the turnbuckles.

Belair goes to the top for a superplex but Deville fights back. Belair slides to the mat but Deville nails a flying knee from the second rope. Belair still kicks out just in time. They tangle some more with even more sloppy offense but Belair nails a suplex. The bad match continues until Belair nails her finisher for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall and celebrates as the music hits, looking relieved that the match is finally over. The music interrupts and out comes Bayley with a mic. Bayley says that was a great victory and a great job. She asks if Belair was inspired by new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY because she was. Bayley says they did exactly what they said they would, and she said they were taking control of the whole division. Tonight was just the beginning. Fans boo. Bayley goes on taunting Belair, asking how she feels and if the win made her feel better. Bayley thinks the win fed just a little bit of Belair’s big fat ego. Fans give Bayley the “What?!” treatment now. She says Belair won’t be able to sleep at night until she gets a match with Bayley. Bayley asks if Belair is sure that’s what she wants. She goes on taunting Belair over getting pinned at Clash at The Castle. Kai and SKY come from behind and hit the apron. Bayley is also on the apron now. Belair sees she’s surrounded. Belair gets ready to fight and attacks SKY first but they beat her down. Belair is being triple teamed now. The music hits and out comes Asuka and Alexa Bliss to make the save. They clear the ring of SKY and Kai. Bayley is stomping on Belair in the corner now. She turns around to Bliss and Asuka, but they won’t let her escape. Belair gets up and Bayley turns around to see her, then Belair nails a Spinebuster. Belair, Asuka and Bliss celebrate as the music hits. Bayley is down at ringside as SKY and Kai check on her.

– We see Omos walking backstage with MVP now. Back to commercial.

Omos vs. Ryan Toombs and Khash Marazi

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos with MVP. The feed cuts out and a graphic comes up that asks fans to please standby as they have technical difficulties. The feed comes back on and we see Omos stepping over the top rope. MVP hypes him up as we see two enhancement talents standing in the corner – Khash Marazi and Ryan Toombs. They are played by Invictus Khash and Jordan Oasis.

The bell rings and Omos immediately splashes both opponents in the corner. Marazi is sent out to the floor while Toombs is launched across the ring. Omos brings Marazi back in and continues to man-handle both opponents. He rag-dolls Toombs with a modified Cobra Clutch until Marazi attacks. Omos destroys him with a big boot now, then launches Toombs into the top turnbuckle and levels him with a big boot as well. Omos then delivers a chokebomb to each opponent as MVP barks from ringside. Omos stacks his opponents in the middle of the ring and covers them with one boot for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, MVP hits the ring to raise Omos’ arm in victory as the music hits. Omos exits the ring and slowly marches to the back.

– Rey Mysterio and Edge are backstage now. Rey pleads with Edge, from one father to another, give him one more chance to try and convince Dominik Mysterio. Edge gets it but you heard Dominik earlier, he said he’s a man now, so he’s got to pay for what he did. Edge says deep down inside Rey knows this has to happen, but he understands Rey can’t be the one to do it, so if anyone is going to do this, isn’t it better that Edge does it? Edge says sometimes people need some sense knocked into them, and this match is happening whether or not Rey likes it.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug WWE’s Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month campaign.

– We see what happened earlier during Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle, and the post-match attack from Seth Rollins. Rollins is walking backstage now when Kevin Patrick approaches for comments. Rollins says Riddle ruined his moment earlier and he doesn’t want to talk now. He asks how many times he has to stomp Riddle’s face into the mat before he realizes you can’t miss if you challenge the face of RAW, and Riddle misses every time. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley walks up and asks if Rollins is the face of RAW. Rollins says yes but Lashley disagrees. Lashley says Rollins always has these flashy colors on, but he doesn’t have the gold, and who has the gold is the real face of RAW. Rollins insults Lashley, saying you guys all think the same, and just want to fight, you never stop and think because there are no brain cells in your bald head. Lashley isn’t happy now. Rollins says the United States Title isn’t the one he was referring to earlier, but he will gladly take it off Lashley’s shoulder. Rollins proposes a title match for next week to see who the face of RAW really is. Rollins laughs. Lashley says let’s fight about it. They stare each other down. Rollins looks concerned as Lashley walks away.

– The announcers send us to previously recorded video of The Miz with a WWE camera crew at his home for an interview. Miz is with his kids and Maryse walks in. Miz is nervous about going out because of Dexter Lumis. Maryse assures him everything is OK – they have security, a dog, a gate outside, and so on, and Lumis can’t get to them. Miz sits down for the interview and the camera man mentions Lumis, but Miz tells him to not mention that name in his home. Miz talks about Lumis getting past his police escort last week. The interviewer presses on about Lumis but Miz has heard enough. He stands up, ends the interview, and walks out with Maryse, walking her to the car so they can go out for their date. Miz tells the camera crew that the security guards will see them out. He drives off with Maryse. The camera cuts back to the house and we see Lumis looking out a window. He holds up a drawing of Miz, Maryse and their family. Lumis is apparently the babysitter tonight. Graves is outraged.

– We see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins is confirmed for next week.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Kevin Owens and Austin Theory. They will do battle on next week’s RAW.

Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop. He stops and poses on the ramp as the pyro goes off. Edge hits the corners to pose as fans cheer him on. Out next comes Dominik Mysterio with Rhea Ripley.

The bell rings and Edge rushes Dominik into the ring, putting him down. Edge headbutts Dominik while yelling at him now. Edge unloads in the corner, dazing Dominik as fans cheer him on. Edge sends Dominik into the opposite corner, then nails a clothesline. Edge continues beating Dominik around the ring while taunting him, nailing another headbutt.

Dominik dodges an attack but Edge levels him with a clothesline. Edge beats Dominik around the ring as Ripley watches. Edge with a scoop slam in the middle of the ring. Dominik rolls to the floor to regroup with Ripley. She hypes him up and sends him back into the ring. Dominik charges, blocks a scoop slam attempt, and kips-up but Edge runs over him with a clothesline. Ripley has her back turned at ringside and she’s worried.

Edge clotheslines Dominik back to the floor and Ripley is cheering him on but Edge takes him into the barrier face-first. Edge breaks the count and goes back to the floor, slamming Dominik face-first into the barrier, then into the announce table. Edge starts taking the announce table apart as fans cheer. Edge launches Dominik into the steel ring steps now. Edge continues taunting Dominik, then kicks him in the face.

Edge brings it back into the ring but Ripley takes his knee out from behind while the referee is checking on Dominik. Ripley laughs as fans boo her. Dominik goes out and shoves Edge knee-first into the steel steps. Dominik looks down at Edge and Ripley applauds as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dominik has Edge down in the middle of the ring, stomping on his knee. Dominik drops Edge with another forearm, then drops knees into his injured knee. Dominik with a knee submission now as Ripley looks on from ringside. The referee checks on Edge but he’s not giving up. Dominik goes for a suplex and he hits it. He holds it for Three Amigos as fans boo. Dominik continues with the tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero as Ripley laughs.

Dominik goes to the top rope now, and does the Guerrero taunt. Edge leaps up and hits the rope, causing Dominik to crotch himself on the top rope. Edge with a back elbow to the face, and a right hand. Edge climbs up for a superplex but Ripley holds onto Dominik’s angle to prevent it, which sends Edge flying back to the mat. Dominik re-positions and hits the big Frogsplash. Edge kicks out at 2.

Dominik goes for a Figure Four now but Edge kicks him into the ring post. Dominik charges but Edge slams him with a Flapjack. Edge mounts more offense and covers for 2. Dominik hammer fists Edge’s injured knee. Edge with a boot to the face, then the Impaler DDT. Edge is back on his feet as the crowd goes wild. He waits for Dominik to get back up now. Edge charges for the Spear but Dominik counters and drops him into a single-leg Crab. Edge reaches for the ropes as Rhea screams in his face. Edge finally powers out and rolls Dominik for a 2 count.

Dominik charges but Edge drops him throat-first on the top rope. Edge has Dominik’s arms trapped in the ropes now. He taunts Dominik and hits him with right hands as fans count along. The referee warns Edge and backs him away. Edge slaps Dominik and hits him some more while he’s trapped in the ropes. Edge wastes some time and goes for a Spear but Rey Mysterio rushes in and gets in the way. They have some words, and Edge goes around him but Rey is trying to pull him away from going for Dominik.

Damian Priest suddenly appears at ringside and pulls Rey out of the ring, right as Finn Balor hits the ring to attack Edge and Ripley also gets involved. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Edge

– After the bell, the attack continues as we see Priest just launched Mysterio over the announce table, onto the announcers. Balor unloads on Edge in the ring now. Fans boo as Balor stomps away on Edge. Edge turns it around in the corner but Ripley hits him with a steel chair from behind. Ripley orders Dominik to use the chair on Edge, and the other members of The Judgment Day also encourage him. Dominik with rough-looking chair shots to Edge’s knee. Priest, Dominik and Ripley hold Edge down while Balor goes to the top and hits a Coup de Grace on his knee with the chair wrapped around it. They pose over Edge now as fans boo. We go to replays. We come back to Balor down in Edge’s face, repeating all four of their names to him and talking some more trash. Fans chant “you suck!” now. RAW goes off the air with The Judgment Day, Dominik included, standing tall over Edge while fans boo.

