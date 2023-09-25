WWE Monday Night RAW Results 9/25/23

Toyota Arena

Ontario, California

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cody Rhodes & The Judgment Day Segment

Cody Rhodes: Welcome to Monday Night Raw. For those watching at home, if you would indulge me for just one moment, I’m going to turn my back on camera and see everybody here in a very sold-out arena in Ontario, California. I have been interrupted two weeks in a row trying to broach this subject, so I’m going to cut to the chase. That subject being, “Main Event” Jey Uso. Jey Uso coming to Monday Night Raw means that somebody is going to be drafted over to Friday Night SmackDown. It also means a very disgruntled locker room. A bunch of folks who thought I should’ve just let Jey Uso sink. That’s not me. And, no, Jey Uso and I are not best friends. And perhaps there are other reasons that I want Jey Uso here. I don’t know, maybe something tells me that we’re not in the third inning anymore, boys. And regardless, I wasn’t going to stand by and watch a man get jumped by three others for making the right decision. And the right decision was turning down The Judgment Day. The Judgment Day, undoubtedly, the most toxic faction in the history of WWE.

Finn Balor: Oh, yeah. Cody, Cody, Cody, Cody. Why do you always got to stick your nose into Judgment Day’s business?

Damian Priest: Cody, last week, we gave Jey the opportunity to join a real family, but you just can’t help yourself. He turns us down, he got dealt with, but you had to come out and save the day because everything is always about Cody, right?

Dominik Mysterio: Cody, Jey is going to pay for disrespecting us. And it’s all your fault.

Cody Rhodes: I’m sorry, Dom, keep going. I’m sorry. You know what, Senor Money In The Bank mentioned real families. Dom, you’ve got a real family, and they can’t stand you. And the bigger question, because this is Monday Night Raw, if the three of you want to come into this ring and get it, I’m absolutely game. But before, let me ask you a question. All of you are defending your championships tonight. So, what happens when Mami comes back? What happens when Rhea Ripley returns, and you guys are empty handed?

Dominik Mysterio: You keep Mami’s name out of your mouth.

The Judgment Day climbs up on the ring apron. Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn slides into the ring to even the odds. Judgment Day decides that discretion is the better part of valor. JD McDonagh appears on the stage with two steel chairs. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Jey SuperKicks Priest. Cody delivers a big chair shot that Priest tumbling to the floor to close the segment.

First Match: Bronson Reed vs. Otis Dozovic w/Maxxine Dupri

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reed applies a side headlock. Dozovic whips Reed across the ring. Reed runs into Dozovic. Dozovic grabs a side headlock. Shoulder Block Exchange. Double Clothesline. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Another double clothesline that sends both guys spilling to the outside. Dozovic with a Running Lariat. Reed side steps Dozovic into the steel ring post. Reed with a Running Lariat. Reed rolls Dozovic back into the ring. Reed whips Dozovic across the ring. Reed with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Reed applies a chin lock. Dozovic with heavy bodyshots.

Reed HeadButts Dozovic. Dozovic ducks a clothesline from Reed. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Dozovic is throwing haymakers at Reed. Dozovic with clubbing blows to Reed’s back. Dozovic decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Dozovic rolls under a clothesline from Reed. Dozovic with a Discus Lariat. Dozovic with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dozovic levels Reed with The Body Avalanche. Dozovic hits The Caterpillar. Dozovic goes for The Vader Bomb, but Reed ducks out of the way. Reed with a Running Senton Splash. Reed drags Dozovic to the corner. Reed connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bronson Reed via Pinfall

– Becky Lynch tells Tegan Nox that she needs to step on some toes. After No Mercy is over, Becky wants Tegan to be next in line. Tegan will be in action later on tonight against Natalya.

– Dragon Lee Vignette.

Second Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser w/Giovanni Vinci

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kaiser backs Ciampa into the turnbuckles. Kaiser with a gt punch. Kaiser applies a side headlock. Ciampa whips Kaiser across the ring. Kaiser drops Ciampa with a shoulder tackle. Ciampa drops down on the canvas. Ciampa with a Lou Thez Press. Ciampa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Ciampa stomps on Kaiser’s face. Ciampa chops the back of Kaiser’s neck. Ciampa with a knife edge chop. Kaiser with two haymakers. Ciampa kicks Kaiser in the gut. Ciampa slams Kaiser’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ciampa with a chop/forearm combination. Ciampa repeatedly stomps on Kaiser’s chest. Kaiser with rapid fire haymakers in the corner. Kaiser puts Ciampa on the top turnbuckle. Kaiser with a palm strike. Ciampa decks Kaiser with a back elbow smash. Kaiser sends Ciampa crashing into the steel ring steps. Kaiser mocks Ciampa.

Kaiser has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kaiser sends Ciampa shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kaiser with a Running Dropkick. Ciampa backdrops Kaiser to the floor. Ciampa with a knife edge chop. Ciampa clotheslines Kaiser off the ring apron. Ciampa rolls Kaiser back into the ring. Ciampa clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope. Ciampa slams Kaiser’s head on the announce table. Ciampa launches Kaiser over the ring steps. Ciampa is fired up. Ciampa hits The Willow’s Bell for a two count. Kaiser blocks The Fairy Tale Ending. Ciampa and Kaiser are trading back and forth shots. Ciampa fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ciampa drops Kaiser with The Reverse DDT. Ciampa with a Running Knee Strike to Vinci. Kaiser with a Running Enzuigiri. The referee is trying to get Vinci out of the ring as Kaiser was making the cover. Kaiser kicks Vinci out of the ring. Ciampa connects with The Flash Knee to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa via Pinfall

– Damian Priest snaps at JD McDonagh In The Judgment Day Clubhouse.

Third Match: Tegan Nox vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Natalya goes into the lateral press for a one count. Nox applies a hammerlock. Nox transitions into a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Natalya decks Nox with a back elbow smash. Nox shoves Natalya. Nox dodges The Discus Lariat. Nox with a double leg takedown. Nox transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nox with a Running Uppercut.

Nox blasts Natalya with The PK. Nox with a Gourdbuster. Nox with a Reverse Cannonball Senton for a two count. Nox goes for The Shiniest Wizard, but Natalya rolls her over for a two count. Natalya kicks Nox in the gut. Natalya with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Natalya stomps on the midsection of Nox. Nox blocks The Sharpshooter. Nox drives Natalya face first into the middle rope. Nox connects with The Shiniest Wizard to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tegan Nox via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Ricochet who’s standing on crutches. Ricochet says that he’s going to make one thing abundantly clear. It doesn’t matter who wins at Fastlane because he has unfinished business with Shinsuke Nakamura.

– Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn’s focus tonight is only about getting their tag team titles back. Owens is tired of talking and wants to punch somebody in the face.

Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura Segment

Seth Rollins: Ontario! Welcome To Monday Night Rollins. What do you say, how about we play a little game? I think you guys are going to like this one. So, if you are as sick and tired as I am of Shinsuke Nakamura ducking and dodging me, then do me a favor, and sing my song. Question number two, if you guys think it’s about time I defended my World Heavyweight Championship, do me a favor, and sing it a little louder. Ahh, you’re beautiful, I love y’all. And since we’re all in agreement here, I think there’s only one thing left to do. Shinsuke Nakamura, for weeks I’ve been calling you out. I’ve been asking for a rematch. You’ve been ducking me, you’ve been dodging, you’ve been playing games. But the time for games is over. Right here, right now, we’re getting an answer. If you do not my accept challenge for a rematch, I’m pulling the opportunity. We’re moving on. There are a million capable talents in that locker room, and I want to fight, baby. So, Shinsuke Nakamura, this is your last chance. The floor is yours.

Shinsuke Nakamura: Seth Rollins, name the time, name the place. You have so many demands. No wonder your body fails you. I want nothing more than to be the straw that finally breaks your back. Mangles you until there’s nothing left but dust. But I have restraint. Your stamina is admirable, but you have no patience. Only impulse. I dealt the hand, and you showed me all of your cards. I have yet to show you mine. Let me make it clear. A match so brutal, so barbaric, you never walk again. A conclusion so humiliating, your daughter will be too ashamed to look at you. Seth, this is your last chance to fight. Last chance to hear your song. Last chance to be called champion. I will stand tall while you never stand again. Yes, I accept your challenge. Seth Rollins ends at Fastlane. Last. Man. Standing.

Seth Rollins: Last Man Standing, huh? No pins, no submissions, just a straight up until one of us can’t answer the ten count. Two men walk in. Only one of us walks out. You guys, I got to admit, I think Shinsuke Nakamura played this one perfectly, he really did. You got the match you wanted. He got it on his terms. He played it perfectly. But he has made the one critical mistake. You see, Shinsuke Nakamura, he thinks that my broken back is a weakness. He thinks he’s going to exploit that weakness; he’s going to beat me so bad that my daughter is going to be ashamed to look at me. But this broken back is not a weakness, Shinsuke. No, for me, it’s a strength. And the only way my family is going to be ashamed of me, is if I don’t give it every single thing I got. They know I love them, but they also know that I love this.

You think, Shinsuke, you think I don’t realize every single time I step into this ring, it might be the last time I do. You think I’m going to come out here and give less than a hundred percent, knowing this might be my last match? If you think that, you’re crazy. And it just so happens that my one hundred percent makes me the best in the world. My one hundred percent makes me the World Heavyweight Champion. So you want to get crazy? Shinsuke Nakamura versus Seth Freakin’ Rollins at Fastlane. Last. Man. Standing. You got it right, Shinsuke, only one of us is walking out of there, but it ain’t going to be you. It’s gonna be a visionary. It’s gonna be a revolutionary. It’s gonna be Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Fourth Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Mysterio kicks Lee in the gut. Mysterio with two haymakers. Mysterio whips Lee across the ring. Lee ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Lee drops Mysterio with a shoulder tackle. Mysterio drops down on the canvas. Mysterio leapfrogs over Lee. Lee lunges over Mysterio. Lee with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Lee lands The SomerSault Plancha. Lee rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Lee hooks the outside leg for a two count. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Mysterio scores the ankle pick. Mysterio applies the single leg crab. Lee grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Mysterio nails Lee with a DDT on the ring apron. Mysterio has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Mysterio drags Lee to the corner. Mysterio goes for The Frog Splash, but Lee gets his knees up in the air.

Lee is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Lee whips Mysterio across the ring. Lee scores the elbow knockdown. Lee clotheslines Mysterio. Lee goes for a Bodyslam, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Lee kicks Mysterio in mid-air. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Mysterio. Combination Cabron. Lee with a Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Lee goes for a PowerBomb, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio kicks Lee in the gut. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Lee with a Release German Suplex. Mysterio SuperKicks Lee. Lee responds with a Pump Knee Strike. Mysterio hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count.

Mysterio dropkicks Lee into the middle rope. Lee avoids The 619. Lee thrust kicks the left knee of Mysterio. Lee with another Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Mysterio slaps Lee in the chest. Lee launches Mysterio over the top rope. Lee with a forearm smash. Lee with a Running Headscissors Takeover to the outside. Lee rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Lee with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee ascends to the top turnbuckle. Mysterio with a running forearm smash. Lee gets Mysterio tied up in the tree of woe. Lee with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Mysterio dumps Lee face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Mysterio connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio via Pinfall

Michael Cole’s Interview With Nia Jax

Michael Cole: Nia, since you’ve returned to the WWE, you’ve laid waste to everyone who’s crossed your path. My question to you is this, why are you targeting everybody in the Women’s Locker Room?

Nia Jax: I’m sorry, I wasn’t paying attention to you. Relax. I am Nia Jax. The baddest human in all of WWE. See, Michael, they thought it was going to be Rhea Ripley. The most dominant champion, male or female, I squashed her. They thought it was going to be Shayna Baszler. Guess what? I squashed her, too. Zoey Stark, squashed. Raquel Rodriguez, squashed. Chelsea Green, squashed. Piper Niven, squashed. You put anybody in this ring with me and I’ll squash them. You want to know why, Michael? Because I’m Nia Jax, the baddest human in all of WWE.

Zoey Stark: You got me, you squashed me, congratulations. You did it when my back was turned. I dare you to do something, right here, right now, face to face. Come on, Nia, do it.

Jax shoves Stark into the canvas. Jax catches Stark in mid-air. All hell starts breaking loose in the ring. Both ladies had to be separated by the referees.

Fifth Match: Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark

Stark with forearm shivers. Jax shoves Stark into the canvas. Stark ducks a clothesline from Jax. Stark applies The Sleeper Hold. Jax sends Stark back first into the canvas. Stark ducks another clothesline from Jax. Stark with two dropkicks. Stark goes for a Springboard Crossbody Block, but Jax counters with a forearm smash. Jax with a Running Elbow Drop for a one count. Jax with a Biel Throw. Jax levels Stark with Two Body Avalanches. Jax puts her knee on Stark’s back. Stark sends Jax shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Stark SuperKicks Jax. Stark with a Spinning Heel Kick. Stark with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jax launches Stark over the top rope. Stark with an Apron Enzuigiri. Stark with a Springboard Missile Dropkick. Stark puts Jax on her shoulders. Jax falls on Stark’s back. Jax delivers a Running Leg Drop on the ring apron. Jax is choking Stark with her boot. Jax connects with The Annihilator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nia Jax via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Jey Uso. Jey says that he’s not going to be joining any groups. As far as his beef with Kevin Owens, it is what it is, but Sami Zayn is still his dog. He’ll be keeping a close eye on tonight’s main event.

– Michael Cole plugs the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE that will be taking place at Optus Stadium in Perth Australia on February 24, 2024.

– Ludwig Kaiser is trying to recruit Maxxine Dupri to Imperium. Gable still has unfinished business with GUNTHER.

– GUNTHER gives Imperium some tough love. Vinci’s is now Kaiser’s responsibility. Gunther says that if either Kaiser or Vinci does something wrong, he’ll take actions into his own hands.

Miz TV With Special Guest: Drew McIntyre & The New Day

The Miz: Welcome to the most must see WWE talk show in history, Miz TV. My guest tonight will speak for the first time since he walked away as Jey Uso was beaten down by The Judgment Day. Is he a coward or a conflicted hero? We’ll find out soon. Ladies and gentlemen, my guest as this time, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre, ladies and gentlemen. I see that you have a lot of pent-up frustration, and I want you to take all of that frustration out on Kofi in your match tonight. But I want you to know, this is a judgment free zone, this is a platform for you to speak freely.

Drew McIntyre: Do you have any actual questions?

The Miz: Let me explain something to you. I’m on your side. I commend you for throwing Jey Uso into the wolves. I would’ve done the same thing. I repeat, I would’ve done the same thing. So, you want a question, why would the bold Scottish Warrior let Jey Uso be beaten down by The Judgment Day?

Drew McIntyre: I want to make one thing perfectly clear. I am absolutely nothing like you, Miz.

The Miz: Actually, we’re a lot alike. Nobody expected you to leave Jey Uso high and dry, that is a very Miz move. Also, we both know what it’s like to be the backbone of this company and take it to new heights, to be the hardest worker inside and outside of this ring and become champion. Only to lose it. You were unwavering, unbeatable WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, until you weren’t. Then you received an opportunity of a lifetime. An opportunity at Clash At The Castle, in your own backyard, in front of your own people, to win it all again. But guess what happened? The Bloodline happens. And who was right in front of you after beatdown after beatdown, The Tribal’s Chief right hand man, Jey Uso. So, I think it’s safe to say that you don’t trust Jey Uso and rightfully so because Jey always does what’s best for Jey. So when Judgment Day put the boots to him.

Drew McIntyre: Karma’s a bitch.

The Miz: Exactly. And Jey made his bed and last week he finally had to sleep on it. You know what? You are The Batman of WWE. And I guess that makes “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Superman. Speaking of which, how did it feel to be upstaged by Cody last week?

Kofi Kingston: Big D, Drew McIntyre, we didn’t know you were cold blooded like that. Because the Drew McIntyre that we know is not a coward, like you showed us last week.

Xavier Woods: I mean for real, for the past few years we’ve been calling you Big D. But as of last week, it looks like there’s been a little bit of shrinkage on your end. I mean, what’s wrong, Drew? Are you scared? Or were you worried that the big ole sword you got is just a little too limp to get the job done?

Drew McIntyre: Shut up, Miz. You expect Drew McIntyre to save the day like always. I know you too were back there, did you come out to do something? No. Multiple superstars did nothing. The only guy that came out was Cody and he didn’t do it out of the kindness of his heart. It’s his mess and he’s trying to clean it up. I saw actions of a hypocrite.

Kofi Kingston: Actions of a hypocrite. Drew, you didn’t do what you were supposed to do. You should’ve helped Jey out. We respected you. We looked up to you.

Drew McIntyre: Shut up, Miz. Do you remember all of those beatings from The Usos? All of those opportunities taken away by The Bloodline? Roman, what he did to you, Woods, you just forget that? You want to call me a coward? After everything Jey has done to you guys, you haven’t stand up to him one time.

The Miz: Hey, when my hand goes up, your mouth goes shut.

McIntyre HeadButts Miz. McIntyre says that the time for talking is over. Kofi can come into the ring and find out what hard times is really like.

Sixth Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods