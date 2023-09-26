Sami Callihan has confirmed that he will be a free agent at the end of the month, which means his run at IMPACT Wrestling is coming to an end.

The Death Machine originally signed with IMPACT back in 2017, where he is a former world champion and had the luxury of working with several big names under the IMPACT banner including Penta El Zero Miedo Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, Ken Shamrock, Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, and many more.

Callihan took to X (Twitter) and shared that he will be a free agent on September 30th. However, due to tapings he will be appearing on IMPACT up until the October 12th episode.

Fightful noted that there have been talks between Callihan and IMPACT about re-signing, but that he is allowed to talk to other companies in this time.

Prior to signing with IMPACT Callihan worked all over including MLW, WWE, NJPW, and Lucha Underground. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his status.