WWE has released the latest edition of their weekly “Top 10” Youtube series, this time looking at some of the best moments of Brock Lesnar attacking a fellow superstar in The Beast’s long history with the company. Check out the full list and video below.

10. Bobby Lashley

9. Brian Kendrick

8. Roman Reigns’ security

7. Kurt Angle

6. Kane

5. Zach Gowen

4. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

3. Roman Reigns

2. Triple H

1. Cody Rhodes