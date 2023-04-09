The top 3 Japanese wrestling promotions are set to make an announcement this week.

The official social media accounts for NJPW, AJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH posted the same teaser overnight, promising an announcement on Wednesday, April 12 at 5am ET.

The short video, seen below, includes the words “restart” and “unite everyone’s power,” then, “again and again.”

The video then ends with, “announcement coming up in 3 days.”

There has been some cross promotion between the three promotions in recent months. NJPW and NOAH hosted the Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 event back in January, and for 2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta’s retirement show. AJPW and NJPW were then represented at NOAH’s retirement show for Keiji Muto the following month.

You can see the related tweets below:

Announcement coming in three days 2023/4/12 18:00 JST pic.twitter.com/8a8m4aGkLx — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 9, 2023

Announcement coming up in 3 days

2023.4.12 18:00 pic.twitter.com/DI3OqgsxGm — 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) April 9, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.