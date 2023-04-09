Drew McIntyre reportedly worked WrestleMania 39 while injured.

As we’ve noted, McIntyre’s WWE contract expires later this year but the two sides have not agreed on a new deal, and McIntyre has told people he isn’t looking to make a decision until later this year, closer to the expiration date. The contract reports came as McIntyre missed Friday’s post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, and a local signing earlier that day. You can click here for the latest report on McIntyre’s status, which includes notes on why he is reportedly unhappy with WWE right now.

In an update, it looks like McIntyre’s SmackDown absence had nothing to do with his contract situation or unhappiness as a new report from Ringside News states that The Scottish Warrior is injured. It was noted that the severity of the injury is not known at this time.

Furthermore, the Wrestling Observer adds that McIntyre worked through the “health issue” at WrestleMania 39, and that it is unclear how long he will be out for, or when the issue first occurred.

Regarding the aforementioned contract situation, it was noted that the two sides are “not close on money” but the contract expiration date is still several months away. It was reiterated that the SmackDown absence was health-related, and not contract-related.

McIntyre’s last match was the brutal Triple Threat at WrestleMania 39 last weekend, which saw WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retain over McIntyre and Sheamus.

