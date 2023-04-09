Nick Wayne will be making his AEW debut this summer.

The 17-year-old prodigy defeated Swerve Strickland to become the new DEFY champion at last night’s DEFY event in Seattle. Strickland then got on the mic and revealed that he will be getting a rematch with Wayne at the July 12th episode of AEW Dynamite in Saskatoon, Canada. By that time Wayne will have turned 18.

Wayne signed with AEW back in 2022 after former two-time TNT Champion Darby Allin presented him with an apprenticeship contract. Speaking of Allin, he will be taking on Wayne’s debut opponent, Swerve Strickland, on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.