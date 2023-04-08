AEW has announced a huge singles matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite from Milwaukee.

Swerve Strickland will be taking on Darby Allin following the events of this evening’s Rampage, where Brian Cage and The Embassy attacked Allin and joined forces with Swerve’s Mogul Affiliates. You can read about that here.

Updated card for next week’s show:

-Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

-Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin