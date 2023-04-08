Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.

OC defeated Dralistico on this evening’s Battle of the Belts VI television special, which immediately followed tonight’s live Rampage. The luchadore gave Cassidy quite a fight but fell victim to his signature Orange Punch.

As Cassidy was celebrating the lights went out and a promo from the House of Black played on the titantron. Malakai Black reminded the champ that he and the Best Friends fell short in their AEW Trios championship match to them on Dynamite, and that he should return the favor by putting his title on the line. Buddy Matthews then stepped through indicating that he would be the one taking the challenge.

Highlights from the matchup and HoB’s promo can be found below.

.@Dralistico_LFI so close to upsetting the champ! Watch #AEWBOTB6 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Xyc0XFf4qU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Battle of the Belts VI can be found here.