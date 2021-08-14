WWE NXT and RAW Superstars worked dark matches before tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The following matches were taped tonight:

* Keith Lee squashed an un-named local enhancement talent

* Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory

* Xia Li and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Kacy Catanzaro

next dark match keith lee be some random guy they didn't introduce that i don't recognize. keith came out to a HUGE pop and standing o action. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OJu68OWFem — К. Хантингтон (@k_huntington) August 13, 2021

Hey everyone! @SondraRuthITR here, LIVE from #SmackDown in Tulsa, OK! I'll be live tweeting the show tonight, and we're starting with a dark match: Xia Li and Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai and Kacy Catanzaro. pic.twitter.com/eLcvVMCTVz — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 13, 2021

